Chicago, IL – FTD is pleased to announce Barbara Ryshytylo of Victoria’s Flowers & Gifts in Selkirk, MB, as the winner of the 2025 Everyone “Likes” a Parade Sweepstakes. Barbara has won a trip for two to Pasadena, California, to experience the 2026 Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl Game® on January 1, 2026. The prize package includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of FTD’s design team, who will be onsite decorating the VIP parade vehicles.

The 2026 Rose Parade carries the theme “The Magic in Teamwork,” celebrating the power of collaboration and collective achievement. This year’s festivities will be led by Grand Marshal Magic Johnson, whose legacy on and off the court exemplifies the spirit of this theme.

FTD has been the Official Floral Partner of the Tournament of Roses® for more than 70 years, proudly designing and decorating the antique automobiles that carry Rose Parade VIPs—including the Grand Marshal—down Colorado Boulevard. FTD is also the Sponsor of the Rose Parade Float Awards, honoring excellence in float design and presentation, and a Supporting Sponsor of the Float Decorating Experience, which welcomes thousands of guests each year to see float artistry up close.

The Everyone “Likes” a Parade Sweepstakes was open exclusively to FTD Florists across North America.

About FTD

FTD has been connecting people through flowers since 1910. As one of the largest floral networks in the world, FTD supports thousands of florists with innovative technology, quality products, and trusted services. With a legacy built on excellence and tradition, FTD continues to help florists thrive and deliver meaningful moments across the globe.