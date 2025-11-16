An artful interplay of elements gives rise to a breathtaking design.

Floral design, text and photos by Yeon Chung, Kawa Flowers, Portland, Ore.

I find joy in the changing seasons, envisioning floral art that brings together wild mushrooms, vegetables and flowers. My goal here is to create a nature-inspired design that blends the graceful styling of ikebana with a dense, sculptural form—celebrating the unexpected harmony and beauty found in nature.

While adding botanical elements and experimenting with shapes, textures and colors, I’m fully engaged in the design process. However, there are moments when I struggle with my design. I’ve learned to embrace that creative tension; it’s all part of the process.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Build a base to create an unexpected natural foundation sourced from your local farmer’s market. They have the most interesting looking choices! I selected wild blue oyster mushrooms and purple bell peppers. Cut some small holes in the bell peppers. Arrange your mushrooms and bell peppers on a wooden slab or surface of your choosing. Insert a pin frog, so that it’s hidden in the base.

Design Tip: Keep in mind that you will layer flowers into the mushrooms’ natural vase-like clusters, as well as the bell peppers and pin frog. This builds a cohesive, sculptural piece that showcases nature’s beauty.

Step 2

Place the blooms you’ve selected to enrich the color palette and bring new depth to the composition.

Design Tip: No matter the struggles, I continue working on the piece until I reach that personal place of joy. Here, this is still very much a work in progress, revealing signs of my inner creative struggle. Stay committed!

Step 3

Step back to reassess and consider ways to enhance the design and the mood. For the final touch, add garlic bulbs to bring a dramatic vertical element. This creates an airy ikebana-inspired styling to contrast the dense sculptural base.

Design Tip: I let calla lilies fall gracefully adding curvy lines to the composition creating positive and negative space. Allow nature to do its thing organically. For the floral artist, there’s a fine line between control and acceptance. While tweaking could continue endlessly, knowing when to let go is just as important as the commitment to the process. And here blooms Fungi Fusion—a quiet ode to nature’s gift.

Materials

BOTANICALS

Pleurotus ostreatus var. columbinus (blue oyster mushroom)

Capsicum annuum ‘Purple Beauty’ (bell pepper)

Zantedeschia aethiopica ‘Black Star’ (calla)

Astrantia major (masterwort, great masterwort)

Ranunculus asiaticus (Persian buttercup)

Anigozanthos flavidus (kangaroo paw)

Allium nigrum (black garlic, broad-leaved onion/garlic)

HARD GOODS

Wooden slab

Pin frog