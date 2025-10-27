Washington, D.C. — The ongoing federal government shutdown, now in Day 23, is having a devastating ripple effect across farm communities, small businesses, and families who depend on critical government programs. With many federal offices closed and funding halted, farmers face a dangerous combination of uncertainty, instability, and loss of support from the very agencies meant to keep this country running smoothly.

NRCS Office Closures

Farmers rely on their local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) offices for conservation contracts, technical assistance, and payments that sustain long-term soil health and climate resilience projects. During the shutdown, these offices have closed their doors, delaying payments and halting progress on critical conservation work that many small and beginning farmers depend on.

“With the government shutdown, we’re unable to be paid for two finished EQIP contracts worth a total of $30,000. We had alerted NRCS to our completed project just a week before the shutdown began, and now our payment can’t be processed until the government reopens. We were depending on that $30,000 for cash flow — to buy equipment and pay our bills, including our mortgage — but now we can’t do any of that.” – Kjersten Oudman, Blue Sky Vegetable Farm, South Dakota

Programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) are vital for small and beginning farmers working to build climate resilience and invest in the future of their operations. Each day that these offices remain closed pushes back critical projects, disrupts farm finances, and undermines confidence that the federal government will be there when farmers need it most.

FSA Partial Reopening Brings Relief, But Not Resolution

This week, the USDA reopened 2,100 Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices to provide key services to farmers. The partial reopening offers some relief for farmers awaiting critical program payments and loan processing, however, this limited restart is not a real solution. Farmers need stable and consistent access to the full range of USDA services that keep their operations viable year-round.

“We can’t predict how we’ll staff in 2026, which leaves our coworkers adrift. We rely on an annual $50,000 FSA operating loan to get us through the slow, cold season until sales ramp up in May. We’re also expecting high tunnel and infrastructure reimbursements totaling around $25,000—funds that make a huge difference in our cash flow projections.” – Celeste Monke, Free Range Flowers, Washington

FSA is just one piece of the system of support that farmers rely on each year. Programs that provide market reports, technical assistance, and conservation support through NRCS and Rural Development remain halted or delayed. These services are essential to planning, managing risk, and ensuring that small and beginning farmers can compete in an already volatile marketplace.

Loss of Affordable Care Act Benefits

The shutdown negotiations also threaten access to health coverage for millions. With the Affordable Care Act (ACA) healthcare marketplaces disrupted, rural and self-employed farmers risk losing access to affordable health plans and premium assistance. Farming is a risky and physically demanding profession, and affordable healthcare is a necessity to be able to maintain a long-term career in agriculture.

“I shouldn’t have to quit farming just to keep health insurance. I’m just trying to run my small business and heal. I need certainty from the federal government.” – a young farmer from Minnesota

“Because of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) I could afford to start a farm. Without it there would be no way we could afford to start a farm”- Jane Hayes-Hodge – Rise and Root Farm, New York

According to the National Young Farmers Coalition’s latest national survey, 40% of farmers identified the cost of healthcare as a major challenge. Congressional leaders remain at an impasse over a funding bill—particularly whether to include an extension of Affordable Care Act premium tax credits.

SNAP Purchasing Power Shrinks

The shutdown has halted administrative operations for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), affecting not only the families who depend on it but also the farmers who sell directly to SNAP customers through farmers markets, CSAs, and local retailers. As benefits stagnate and purchasing power declines, local food markets lose steady customers — and with them, crucial income.

“We just received notice from the office that processes payments for our Double Up Food Bucks and SNAP sales that we can’t receive payment for the produce we’ve already sold to our community because their staff is furloughed. These programs help us reach families who otherwise couldn’t afford fresh food—and they help keep our farm running. Without those payments, we’re stuck waiting, unsure how to make ends meet.” – Lauren Kelso, Growing Gardens, Colorado

SNAP is not just an anti-hunger program—it’s a farm policy that stabilizes markets for small producers and keeps food dollars in local communities. Every delay in benefits sends shockwaves through local food systems and worsens food insecurity.

Farm Relief and the Need for Federal Stability

As the shutdown drags on, uncertainty around farm relief programs, market access, and USDA grants continues to grow. From delayed disaster payments to frozen cooperative agreements, producers are left wondering when—or if—relief will come. We need farm relief to actually reach farmers, not stop at the edge of a political impasse.

Farmers are resilient, but they cannot plan or grow without functioning institutions. Every lapse in government leaves fields idle, programs unfunded, and farmers and their families at risk.

“Farmers are not asking for handouts—they are asking for a government that functions at a basic level,” said Vanessa Garcia Polanco, Government Relations Director at the National Young Farmers Coalition. “We urge Congress and the Administration to end this shutdown swiftly and to restore funding for the programs that sustain our nation’s food system and food security.”

As Congress, the White House, and USDA consider potential legislation for farmer economic relief to keep programs afloat in the short term, we call on lawmakers to ensure that any forthcoming package works for our farmers—not just to buy time, but to build stability and a real farm safety net.

The National Young Farmers Coalition (Young Farmers) is a national grassroots network of young farmers changing policy and shifting power to equitably resource the new generation of working farmers. Visit Young Farmers on the web at www.youngfarmers.org.