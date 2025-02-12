Suntory Flowers showcased their beautiful flowers at the Grammys again this year. WE LOVE L.A. was the theme throughout the 67th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles where millions of dollars were raised by the music industry and its fans

Press Release Below: Suntory Flowers

GRAMMYs Give Back to Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

WE LOVE L.A.! That was the theme throughout the 67th Grammy Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles. Millions of dollars were raised by the music industry and its fans during “Music’s Biggest Night,” and benefits prior. This was our 6th year partnering with Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist of the GRAMMYs®. He is known for his hybrid designs – formal floral on the top, but garden plants in the base. The idea is to inspire consumers to try mixed floral plantings at home.

Senetti plants are reliably perfect this time of year. Armstrong Growers did a fantastic job growing three varieties – Magenta, Deep Blue and new Blue Spoon! It’s always gratifying to see a new variety look amazing! For the floral arrangements, our sister company Florigene donated Mooncarnations, known for vibrant violets and outstanding vase life. Rounds of Applause roses were given to music industry VIPs.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Can you believe all the gorgeous design work happens in a tent in a parking lot behind the LA Convention Center? Plants and flowers are prepped and staged as the floral design team makes nearly 30 impressive formal arrangements.

SHOW TIME!

Tu Bloom’s arrangements alternated two color schemes for the planter bases, coordinating Senetti varieties with Endless Summer hydrangeas. Blue bases featured Senetti Blue Spoon. Pink bases had Senetti Magenta. Matching pairs flanked each section of the red carpet, showcasing iconic GRAMMYs branding and MusiCares Fire Relief.