The first edition of GreenTech North America is getting closer. On September 23 and 24, the new event will bring the North American controlled environment agriculture (CEA) community together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. With around 90 exhibitors and more than 1,000 visitors expected, the event will provide a new meeting point for growers, researchers and industry professionals.

Knowledge Exchange

The official opening will mark the start of two days focused on knowledge exchange, technology and the future of controlled environment agriculture. For Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture at GreenTech Global, launching the event in North America is a logical next step for GreenTech. “GreenTech North America is launched to meet the growing demand for a dedicated platform tailored to the region,” she says.”Collaboration in the horticulture sector is essential. Through this two-day event, we aim to accelerate efficient and sustainable food and flower production in North America by bringing together innovative market leaders and national experts in smart, high-tech crop production technologies. Philadelphia is the ideal host city thanks to its central location and excellent accessibility, and we warmly welcome everyone to explore the latest innovations and connect with industry peers.”

That focus on exchange will be reflected in the program. Alongside the exhibition, visitors can attend a full two-day conference covering topics that are currently high on the agenda for growers and CEA professionals. Sessions will look at energy, labor and human capital, digital growing, artificial intelligence, water management and the economics of controlled environment agriculture.

Several sessions will offer a closer look at developments within the sector. Discussions on hydroponic leafy greens and the CEA greenhouse ecosystem will bring together different perspectives from growers, researchers and other experts. Other sessions will explore vertical farming, the practical application and return on investment of AI, and the interaction between policy, capital and daily operations.

“The strength of the program is that it brings different perspectives together,” Mariska says. “Growers, researchers, policymakers and industry professionals each look at the challenges from a different angle. That exchange is essential if we want to move the sector forward.”

The choice of Philadelphia also adds an interesting dimension to the first edition. The city provides a connection to a broad agricultural and horticultural region while offering an accessible location for professionals from across the United States and Canada. For GreenTech, it also represents a new opportunity to connect its international horticultural network with the North American market.

There is a sense of anticipation around the first edition, particularly because a new event also creates the opportunity to shape what comes next. Rather than simply presenting technologies, GreenTech North America aims to create a place where people can meet, compare experiences and discuss some of the practical challenges facing the sector.

“We are excited to welcome the North American horticultural community to Philadelphia,” says Mariska. “The first edition is an opportunity to bring people together, start new conversations and see what ideas and connections emerge from those two days.”

With the opening date approaching, the invitation extends beyond those already planning to attend. Growers and horticulture professionals are encouraged to bring colleagues and contacts from their own networks. “After all, the atmosphere and value of a new industry event are largely determined by the people who take part, and GreenTech North America is about to get that conversation started in Philadelphia.”

Visitor registration offers the option to attend both the Conference and the Expo, or the Expo only. More information is available at GreenTech.