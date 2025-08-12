Sponsored by Reliant Ribbon
Trending Uses for Ribbon in Holiday Decorating:
- Seasonal porch and patio pots are created 2–4 times a year, often using permanent botanicals (though fresh is also an option). These can be coordinated with door décor such as wreaths and swags. While this trend has been popular with garden centers and home décor retailers, it’s a great opportunity for florists to grow their business.
- Wreaths continue to be a classic and versatile canvas for ribbon design.
- Door archways are gaining popularity as dramatic entryway decor.
- Fireplaces remain a focal point during the holidays and can be beautifully accented with ribbon.
- Staircases offer a great vertical space to highlight festive ribbon work.
- Dining table centerpieces and chandeliers are ideal spots for ribbon detail.
- Christmas trees remain one of the most popular ways to incorporate ribbon, offering endless layering potential.
Trending Ribbon Designs:
- Designer ribbons are in high demand for upscale and custom looks.
- Narrow width designer ribbons are being used more often as accents.
- Harlequin prints are trending for their bold, festive style.
- Embroidered ribbons add rich texture and a handcrafted feel.
- Fringe and jeweled ribbons bring extra dimension and sparkle.
- Nutcracker motifs are still resonating with holiday decorators.
- Traditional reds, greens, and golds will never go out of style
- Jewel tones (like pinks and blues) continue to be on the rise.
- Mixing metallics is becoming a popular way to modernize classic looks.
- Using different widths and coordinating colors adds depth and sophistication.
Tips:
- Layered Ribbon Styling: Enhance visual depth by combining ribbons in varying textures, widths, and finishes.
- Double-Sided Ribbons: Use double-sided ribbons to add visual interest and extra texture. The contrasting colors or finishes on each side create a dynamic, dimensional look from every angle.
- Vary Ribbon Widths: Incorporate ribbons of different widths when creating bows to add depth and visual variety. Mixing narrow and wide ribbons creates a more dynamic and eye-catching design.
Photo Credit on the folder TrochtasFlowers: Toddy Kyler, Trochta’s Flowers; Oklahoma City, OK
Tree Photos excluded from credit