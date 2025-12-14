In a recent episode of The Bloom Show, host Sahid welcomed Holly Haveman, who appeared on behalf of Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts, the recipient of the 31st Annual Society of American Florists Marketer of the Year Award at SAF Phoenix 2025. The shop’s winning campaign — a refillable vase program that pairs creativity with operational discipline and community connection — illustrates how thoughtful ideas can build long-term customer loyalty. For the floral industry, Kennedy’s story shows that impactful marketing doesn’t require a large budget; sometimes a heartfelt, well-executed system makes the biggest difference.

A Family Legacy With Modern Leadership

Haveman shared the history of Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts, a shop established in the 1940s. After her mother spent decades running the business, Haveman and her brother stepped into leadership roles. She noted that their Marketer of the Year honor did not happen overnight; the team submitted the campaign four or five times before winning. Their persistence reflects a key lesson for floral professionals: strong marketing grows through iteration, dedication and belief in the work.

A Refillable Vase Program That Stood Out

“Our campaign that we won Marketer of the Year for was our refillable vase program,” Haveman said. Customers purchase a petite vase and can bring it in weekly for free flowers. The program is built around intentional design choices — small vessels, narrow necks and controlled stem counts. What began as a one-off idea inspired by her mother’s birthday tradition evolved into a complete system featuring programs such as Magic Vase, Tidbit, Gift of the Seasons, Queen of Hearts, Magic Mama and Scatter Joy. The model is sustainable, loyalty-driven and adaptable for flower shops of all sizes.

Free Flowers, Smart Tracking and Real ROI

Though rooted in generosity, the program is supported by strong operational discipline. Staff log each refill through the point-of-sale system using phone numbers and refill codes, allowing the shop to track visits, measure conversions and see which refills lead to purchases. When the team added meaningful coupons — especially those tied to popular gift shop items — conversion rates increased significantly. Haveman’s approach shows that “free” can still be profitable when paired with smart backend tracking.

Growth Through Listening and Adjustment

The refillable program began modestly. For Lori’s birthday, customers who shopped that day received a small vase as a gift. “We continue to just listen and go off feedback and make life easier for ourselves,” Haveman said. Customer insights drove strategic changes, such as extending programs into January, creating seasonal versions for snowbirds and refining vase designs for ease of production. The evolution underscores how customer-led adjustments can shape sustainable, high-impact marketing ideas.

Loyalty, Emotion and Community

Some of the most meaningful stories came from customers who incorporated their refillable vases into personal moments. Haveman recalled families bringing in their mother’s Magic Vase to use in funeral flowers because of its significance. “It’s definitely built loyalty and community,” she said. Beyond sales, the program has become woven into customers’ lives. Haveman believes the future of floral marketing lies in systems that honor emotion — such as subscriptions, standing orders and the thoughtful use of new visual technologies like AI.

Closing Thoughts

Sahid closed the conversation by recognizing Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts for its creativity, discipline and dedication to community connection. The SAF Marketer of the Year Award reflects a team effort built on consistency, clear systems and heartfelt service. For floral professionals, the shop’s success is a reminder that when creativity aligns with process, it can produce marketing that lasts.

