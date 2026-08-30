In an industry that is prone to producing a tremendous amount of waste, many florists find that walking the path of sustainability is both responsible and rewarding. Floral designers are spreading the word and sharing how they do their part in giving back to the earth.

Reduce

Decreasing the amount of garbage that ends up in a landfill is a conscious act that florists can implement. Meghan Campbell of Twisted Bramble in Edmonds, Washington, cuts down on what gets thrown away by avoiding unnatural floral products because they cannot be composted. Cutting down on single-use plastics also significantly reduces trash.

Rue Brown at Geraniums Red, Delphiniums Blue in Woolwich, Maine, says, “I started incorporating more and more actions into my business that would make it impossible for me to not be waste free.”

Designers don’t have to give waste reduction a second thought if it’s embedded into their daily routines.

Using sustainable mechanics can be a creative pursuit when designing for weddings and events. Aside from using kenzans, Jacqui Roche of Cry Baby Floral in New Orleans, Louisiana, uses cut watermelon as an alternative to floral foam. “Recently we made a giant pin frog out of some nails and plywood—I was able to get the look I wanted and super quickly on site,” she says.

Photo Courtesy Hailey French of Pachamama Floral Design

Reuse, Recycle

Florists are naturally resourceful, making the reuse of products a practical part of the trade. Repurposing floral designs and installations across multiple events not only extends their lifespan but also helps reduce waste and unnecessary costs.

Lisa Burford of Posy Laboratory in Joshua Tree, California, gives her arrangements a second life after an event by bringing them to facilities that work with domestic violence victims or individuals with special needs. She also places a small sticker on boutonniere and corsage boxes requesting that it be reused or returned to her after events like prom.

This sustainable approach of recycling doesn’t just stop at the reuse of florals and installations. Cry Baby Floral rents all hardgoods to their clients, which allows not only the designers to reuse these items but also gives clients the opportunity to use gorgeous vessels at a reasonable price.

Once events have concluded and floral designs have been reused across multiple occasions, florists can turn their attention to responsibly dispose of the remaining materials. Floral waste, biodegradable packaging, natural twine and moss can all be composted, helping to keep organic materials out of landfill.

Some florists are also finding creative ways to give materials a second life. The team at Geraniums Red, Delphiniums Blue donates cardboard to local farmers, who repurpose it when creating new garden beds. At Posy Laboratory, compost is incorporated into the garden, where plant clippings can later be harvested and used in floral arrangements.

Small changes in the materials florists use can also make a difference. Compostable zip ties provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic ties, helping reduce plastic waste while maintaining the practicality needed for floral design and installation work.

Photo Courtesy Hailey French of Pachamama Floral Design

One Step at a Time

For florists looking to adopt more sustainable practices, the most common advice is to start small and make changes gradually. Arielle Vogelstein of ReVased recommends first assessing your own business to identify where the greatest amounts of waste are generated, rather than trying to overhaul everything at once.

Haley Tobias of Cedar and Lime Co. in Springfield, Virginia, suggests changing one habit at a time and evaluating what works best for your business. Hailey French of Pachamama Floral Design in Petoskey, Michigan, encourages florists to embrace the learning process, including the occasional misstep, and to reach out for guidance when needed.

Campbell offers a reminder that sustainability is a shared effort: “We are in this together and once we know better, we do better.” Her message highlights an important part of the journey: sustainable floristry does not require perfection. By making thoughtful changes, learning from others and continually looking for better solutions, florists can gradually reduce waste and build more environmentally responsible businesses.