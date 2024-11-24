Ana and Anais Vivas, the mother-daughter duo behind Aniska Creations shared their inspiring journey, their dedication to empowering fellow florists, and how they provide essential tools and resources through workshops and classes.

Full Article Here Source- Produce News

Inspiring floral communities with Aniska Creations

November 19, 2024

For this month’s Details University Live, the team had the pleasure of speaking with Ana and Anais Vivas, the mother-daughter duo behind Aniska Creations. Since relocating from Venezuela to Miami, the pair has built a thriving floral design business that is deeply rooted in their passion for flowers and their commitment to supporting the Latino floristry community. In this session, they shared their inspiring journey, their dedication to empowering fellow florists, and how they provide essential tools and resources through workshops and classes. For those who couldn’t join, Details University provided an official recap.

Aniska Creations, based in Doral, FL, has been flourishing for six years. The Vivas family moved from Venezuela to the United States in 2016, each forging new career paths along the way. Ana, who previously worked in event design in Venezuela, found a shared passion for florals with her partner, which ultimately led to the creation of Aniska Creations. Their commitment to design and floristry has made Aniska Creations a beloved local establishment.

Ana and Anais emphasize the importance of attending industry workshops, which were crucial in helping them master the fundamentals of floral design and understand how the floral industry operates in the United States. These workshops also provided valuable networking opportunities, allowing them to learn from other florists and build confidence in their craft. Now, they pay it forward by offering their own workshops, helping others grow their businesses. Their key piece of advice to emerging florists is to attend as many workshops as possible. These workshops cover essential topics like business strategies, marketing and design, while also helping florists refine their vision for their careers.

The Vivas duo’s passion for their craft and community is evident in everything they do. They have worked tirelessly to create opportunities for Latino florists, helping them succeed while fostering pride in their heritage. Within the first year of business, they began offering workshops in Spanish, recognizing the importance of providing resources in a language that feels most comfortable. This commitment allows florists to engage more fully, giving them the confidence to invest in their careers. What began as teaching workshops in their living room has now expanded to hosting events in their studio’s second-floor space and renting beautiful venues. The growth of Aniska Creations mirrors their blossoming journey.

Aniska Creations has also been fortunate to showcase their talents both locally and beyond. One of their most meaningful experiences has been their participation in Fleurs de Villes each year in Miami. For the Vivas family, the event is a “dream come true” and a labor of love. The Voyage edition, in particular, was especially significant, as they created a mannequin inspired by their home country, Venezuela. The stunning display earned them first place, and the project was especially emotional, with many team members from Venezuela contributing to its creation.

For florists looking to expand into new markets, Anais suggests considering the holiday season, particularly Christmas. She notes that the holiday season is one of the busiest times for Aniska Creations. Starting Nov. 1, the team begins decorating trees and handling holiday events and decor through early January.

In addition to their holiday projects, Aniska Creations specializes in Latino weddings, with peak wedding season running from November to January. This busy season helps balance out the slower summer months that are typical in Miami.

The Details team is grateful to have had Ana and Anais as guests this month. They will be hosting a workshop March 18-19 at La Estancia Farms, where participants can learn how to create stunning large floral installations, elegant container arrangements and luxurious table settings. This year’s workshop will feature both outdoor installations in the venue’s gardens and indoor designs, including innovative hanging arrangements. The workshop will be conducted entirely in Spanish and is open to florists of all skill levels.