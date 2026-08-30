MIAMI, Fla.— Every day, professionals across the floral industry make decisions based on knowledge—from breeding and production to sourcing, logistics, sales, merchandising, floral design, and customer service. While educational initiatives have long supported the industry, there remains an opportunity to make learning more visible, recognize expertise, preserve institutional knowledge, and encourage continuous growth across every sector.

My Floral IQ was created around a simple belief: the more we invest in knowledge, the stronger our industry becomes.

My Floral IQ introduced Floral Fundamentals I – Flower Types, a complimentary knowledge experience designed to help professionals establish a baseline of knowledge, earn shareable digital badges, and begin a journey of continuous learning. Flower Types is only the beginning.

Addressing a Real Industry Need

The floral industry is rich in expertise, yet much of that knowledge still lives in individuals’ experience. As seasoned professionals retire and organizations continue to recruit and onboard new talent, preserving and sharing knowledge has become increasingly important.

In a recent LinkedIn poll of 70 professionals, 94% said the floral industry needs more continuing education, highlighting an opportunity for structured learning and continuous professional development.

My Floral IQ is designed not simply to measure knowledge, but to encourage its growth, recognize expertise, preserve valuable industry knowledge, and make learning more accessible across the floral industry.

Built for the Entire Floral Industry

My Floral IQ is developed for breeders, growers, importers, wholesalers, supermarkets, retailers, florists, educators, logistics professionals, sales teams, industry newcomers, marketers, executive leadership, and more.

For individuals, the platform provides an engaging way to benchmark knowledge, discover growth opportunities, and celebrate professional achievement.

For companies, My Floral IQ is designed to complement existing onboarding, training, and employee development initiatives, or provide an efficient starting point for organizations looking to formalize them. The platform helps encourage employee growth, recognize accomplishments, promote friendly team learning challenges, preserve institutional knowledge, and foster a stronger culture of continuous learning.

Looking ahead, future capabilities are being developed to give organizations greater visibility and control over team learning and development, including company dashboards, benchmarking, credentials and customized learning experiences.

In countries such as Ecuador, where many organizations utilize a Plan de Desarrollo Individual (PDI) as part of employee development, My Floral IQ can serve as a practical complement by supporting product knowledge, benchmarking progress, documenting learning achievements, and encouraging continuous professional growth.

Rather than replacing internal development programs, the platform is designed to strengthen and support them.

Knowledge in the Age of AI

As artificial intelligence makes information easier to access, the opportunity is no longer simply finding information. The opportunity is helping people understand it, retain it, apply it, and continue building expertise throughout their careers. My Floral IQ combines curated floral knowledge, engaging learning experiences, benchmarking, and digital recognition to support long-term workforce development.

Why Begin with Flower Types?

Flower Types provides one of the few universal foundations shared across nearly every role in the floral industry. Whether someone works in production, wholesale, supermarkets, breeding, logistics, floral design, or sales, understanding flower types creates a common language for future learning.

The goal is not to prove how much someone knows today—it is to encourage everyone to know a little more tomorrow than they do today.

Supporting the Next Generation

My Floral IQ proudly supports the mission of Seed Your Future and other nonprofit organizations dedicated to workforce development, education, scholarships, and inspiring the next generation of floral professionals.

A portion of future proceeds will help support education initiatives across the industry.

Looking Ahead

Organizations that believe investing in knowledge strengthens the future of the floral industry are invited to apply to become Founding Partners. Founding Partners will help shape the platform’s future, provide strategic feedback, and demonstrate their commitment to advancing education and continuous learning.

Co-Founder Statement

“Knowledge has always been one of our industry’s greatest assets. Our vision for My Floral IQ is to create a platform that encourages learning, recognizes expertise, and helps make knowledge more accessible for future generations.” — Sahid Nahim, Co-Founder

Think you know your flowers? Prove it.

Today floral professionals across every sector are invited to experience Floral Fundamentals I: Flower Types. Test yourself. Challenge your team. See how you benchmark against your peers, and earn your first My Floral IQ digital badge.

For a limited time, use code FOUNDERSCLUB to receive complimentary Founding Member future benefits and earn an exclusive Founding Member Badge.

Start with what you know. Then, Think Beyond.

About MyFloralIQ

My Floral IQ is the floral industry’s knowledge platform, helping individuals and organizations explore, benchmark, and grow through engaging assessments, digital

credentials, and continuous learning. Designed for every sector of the floral industry, the platform supports workforce development by helping companies build stronger teams, develop future leaders, and create a more resilient future for the industry.