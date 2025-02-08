A stunning new red rose has entered the market. Rosaprima is proud to welcome Redvolution to its collection.

Source Rosaprima

Introducing Redvolution: A New Era for Red Roses

November 2024

Rosaprima is proud to welcome Redvolution to our collection, a rose that redefines the classic red flower. With its deep, striking red hue and bold presence, Redvolution is not just another red rose— it is a revolution in color, form and durability.



A Color Like No Other

Redvolution, with intense, rich red petals, is unlike any other in the red rose family. While traditional varieties like Freedom and Explorer are beloved for their classic beauty, Redvolution takes the color and shape to a whole new level. Whether in a bouquet or as a single stem, the commanding red of Redvolution captivates at first glance, making it perfect for those who want their roses to make a statement.

Striking Shape and Structure

Beyond its mesmerizing color, Redvolution petals open gradually, creating a full, rounded form that remains intact for days, offering an elegant silhouette from every angle. This structural integrity makes it ideal for luxury arrangements, where every detail counts.

A Revolution in the World of Red Roses

While Freedom and Explorer set the standard for red roses, Redvolution takes things further. Its rich color, perfect form, and superior durability make it a standout in any setting. Whether you’re crafting a luxurious floral arrangement or searching for the perfect romantic gesture, Redvolution brings a new level of sophistication and impact.

Rosaprima’s Redvolution opens a new chapter in the story of red roses. Experience the revolution today.