Our comprehensive guide to business education features 25 incredible courses available for FREE.

By Tonneli Grüetter

Whether you’re looking to launch a new flower business or manage an established shop that’s hit a knowledge ceiling, you’re not alone. Every florist, at some point, encounters a boundary where further growth requires new skills and knowledge. The good news? You don’t need to face this challenge alone. In this issue of Florists’ Review, we step beyond the traditional world of floral design education and into the broader landscape of business learning. This guide is an invitation to invest in yourself—not just as a floral artist, but as a business leader, an innovator and a lifelong learner. Here, we introduce 25 free educational courses available in 2025, each carefully selected to address real, common skill gaps faced by florists. Whether you’re new to the trade or a seasoned professional, these resources will empower you to expand your expertise in areas ranging from business strategy to leadership to customer engagement.

While these courses are available at no financial cost, don’t mistake free for easy. These are serious, high-quality programs, crafted by renowned institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University designed to provide the kind of in-depth, actionable knowledge that can translate directly into business advantages. By dedicating your time and effort, you’ll gain tools that can transform your shop into a more efficient, profitable and competitive business.

In past issues of Florists’ Review, we’ve spoken with business owners from fields as diverse as teaching, medicine, science and architecture. There’s no one-size-fits-all path to the flower industry. Each florist brings their own unique set of professional experiences—and with that, their own set of strengths. But just like in a flower arrangement, the focal blooms are only part of the picture. It’s the supporting elements, like inventory management, pricing strategy and financial literacy, that bring true structure and harmony to your business. We like to call these the “floral mechanics”—the hidden but critical skills that keep everything running smoothly. Then, there are those surprise elements—the unexpected qualities that can set your business apart. Perhaps it’s your ability to capture stunning photos of your designs, an instinct for understanding consumer behavior or an interest in sustainability. Cultivating these strengths can elevate your business from good to exceptional.

Finally, remember that even the most resilient flowers need care and attention. The same is true for your business. Even the most experienced professionals need continuous education to remain relevant and innovative. This guide serves as your professional upkeep—your chance to trim, polish and nourish your skills to ensure you stay ahead in today’s ever-evolving market. Let’s dive into these carefully curated courses, each a steppingstone toward mastering the essential skills you need not just to survive, but to truly thrive in the competitive flower industry.

(Please note: Some courses detailed below are available for download at any time, while others require enrollment during specific dates for self-paced learning. Additionally, while most courses are free to audit, a fee is required for certain classes if you wish to receive a certificate of completion.)

BUSINESS ESSENTIALS

1. Nuts and Bolts of Business Plans

Provider: MIT Sloan School of Management

Description: This course guides you through the process of creating a comprehensive business plan that defines your goals, target market, financial forecasts and competitive strategy. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your business approach, understanding how to outline a clear plan is critical for long-term success. A solid business plan will help you stay focused on your goals and attract investors or secure financing when needed. By the end of this course, you’ll have a framework for structuring your flower business for growth and sustainability.

Download Course: Link

2. How to Develop Breakthrough Products and Services

Provider: MIT Sloan School of Management

Description: Learn how to innovate by developing unique products and services that can set your shop apart. This course explores creative problem-solving techniques to help you identify and seize new opportunities in the competitive flower market. Through case studies and industry examples, you’ll learn how to bring new, high-demand services or products to market, such as custom flower arrangements or eco-friendly options. It will also guide you on how to test and refine your ideas to ensure they meet customer needs and expectations.

Download Course: Link

OPERATIONS AND SYSTEMS

3. Data Science: Productivity Tools

Provider: Harvard University

Description: This course introduces data science tools like Excel, R and Git to streamline your workflow and improve efficiency in your flower business operations. It teaches you how to organize and analyze data, whether it’s tracking inventory, sales trends or customer preferences. With these productivity tools, florists can automate tasks, optimize their processes and make more data-driven decisions. By the end of the course, you will be equipped to use data to enhance various aspects of your business, from inventory management to sales forecasting.

Enroll: Link

4. Inventory Management

Provider: University of California, Irvine

Description: Inventory management is a critical skill for any flower business, especially when it comes to managing perishable products. This course will teach you how to efficiently track and control your inventory, minimizing waste and ensuring that you have the right flowers and supplies on hand when customers demand them. You’ll also learn strategies for reordering, forecasting and managing seasonal variations in stock. With better inventory management, you can reduce overhead costs and improve your profitability.

Enroll: Link

5. Work Smarter, Not Harder: Time Management for Personal and Professional Productivity

Provider: University of California, Irvine

Description: This course provides strategies for effective time management that can help you balance the demands of running a flower shop with the creative aspects of your work. It focuses on prioritization, task delegation and productivity hacks to help you manage your time more efficiently. You’ll also learn how to avoid burnout by creating a healthy work-life balance and reducing distractions. By improving your time management skills, you can accomplish more with less stress, ultimately leading to a more productive and successful business.

Enroll: Link

HUMAN RESOURCES AND STAFFING

6. Recruiting, Hiring and Onboarding Employees

Provider: University of Minnesota

Description: As a business owner, understanding how to recruit, hire and onboard the right employees is essential for maintaining a strong team. This course covers best practices in talent acquisition, from crafting job descriptions to conducting interviews, as well as strategies for integrating new hires into your team. You’ll learn how to assess a candidate’s skills and cultural fit, ensuring you bring in individuals who will contribute to the success of your flower business. Proper onboarding will also help reduce turnover and improve employee retention, which is crucial in a fast-paced retail environment.

Enroll: Link

7. Employment Contracts

Provider: University of Pennsylvania

Description: This course provides a thorough understanding of employment contracts, helping you navigate the legal aspects of hiring employees in your flower business. You’ll learn the essentials of creating contracts that protect both you and your employees, covering topics such as compensation, benefits, job expectations and confidentiality. With a solid understanding of employment law, you’ll be able to mitigate legal risks and ensure your business complies with labor regulations. This knowledge will also help you address any issues that arise with staff or contractors in a legally sound manner.

Enroll: Link

LEGAL AND CONTRACTING

8. Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract

Provider: Harvard University

Description: Contract law is foundational for any business that deals with clients, vendors or service providers, and this course covers the fundamentals. You’ll learn how contracts are formed, how to negotiate terms and how to resolve disputes—all of which are critical skills for flower business owners who often work with external suppliers or accept large, custom orders. By understanding contract law, you can better protect your business from potential legal issues and ensure your agreements are enforceable. This course will provide you with the confidence to handle contractual matters, whether it’s a partnership agreement or a client contract for a major event.

Enroll: Link

9. Protect and Grow Your Freelancing Business

Provider: California Institute of the Arts

Description: If you’re a florist freelancer or offer custom floral design services, this course will help you protect and expand your business. Learn essential strategies for marketing your freelance work, negotiating contracts and ensuring timely payment. You’ll also explore how to handle client relationships, navigate tax implications and maintain a steady stream of income through referrals and repeat clients. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to grow your freelance flower business, this course provides the tools and insights you need to succeed.

Enroll: Link

MARKETING AND COMMERCE

10. Google Ads for Beginners

Provider: Coursera Project Network

Description: This course teaches the basics of creating Google Ads campaigns, which are essential for digital marketing. You’ll learn how to target the right audience, set your budget and measure the effectiveness of your ads. For florists looking to expand their reach online and attract local customers, Google Ads can be a powerful tool to increase visibility and drive sales. This course will provide you with a strong foundation in digital advertising that can help your flower shop succeed in a competitive online marketplace.

Enroll: Link

11. Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization

Provider: University of Pennsylvania

Description: In this course, you’ll learn how to create a seamless shopping experience for your customers across both physical and online platforms. For florists, having a robust omnichannel strategy can help you reach customers who prefer to shop in-store, online or through mobile apps. You’ll explore techniques for integrating sales channels, optimizing inventory management and offering personalized customer service. This course will give you the tools to create a flexible, customer-focused retail strategy that enhances both in-store and online sales.

Enroll: Link

PROFESSIONAL WELLNESS

12. Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health

Provider: Harvard University

Description: A healthy work environment can significantly improve productivity and employee morale. In this course, you’ll learn strategies to promote physical and mental well-being within your flower business. Implementing a culture of health will help reduce absenteeism, enhance customer service and foster a positive workplace atmosphere. By the end of the course, you’ll have actionable steps to build a wellness-focused business culture that benefits both your employees and your bottom line.

Enroll: Link

13. Increasing Your Physical Intelligence, Enhancing Your Social Smarts

Provider: MIT Experimental Study Group

Description: In this course, you’ll explore the concept of physical intelligence and how improving your physical awareness can enhance social interactions and leadership abilities. For flower business owners, understanding how to read nonverbal cues and navigate social situations can improve client relationships and help lead your team more effectively. This course also helps you develop the skills to manage your own body language and emotional responses, which can lead to better communication and conflict resolution in both personal and professional settings.

Download Course: Link

LEADERSHIP AND DEVELOPMENT

14. Resilient Leadership

Provider: Harvard University

Description: Resilient leadership is essential for navigating the inevitable ups and downs of owning a flower business. This course will teach you how to adapt and thrive during times of stress or uncertainty, enabling you to lead your team with confidence. By learning how to build resilience, you’ll be better equipped to manage challenges such as fluctuating sales, staff turnover and seasonal changes in demand. Strong leadership will also help you maintain a positive work environment and retain talented employees.

Enroll: Link

15. Neuroscience of Leadership: Leading with Your Brain Specialization

Provider: University of Colorado, Boulder

Description: This specialization focuses on how you can apply neuroscience to enhance your leadership effectiveness. You’ll learn about brain-based techniques that improve decision-making, problem-solving and communication. For flower business owners, these skills will help you better manage your team, understand your customers and stay calm under pressure. This course will provide you with insights into the cognitive processes that drive leadership behaviors and how you can harness this knowledge to improve your performance as a business leader.

Enroll: Link

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

16. The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking

Provider: Harvard University

Description: Communication is key in floristry, whether you’re trying to win over new clients, pitch your services to a corporate client or simply craft a message for your website. This course will teach you the techniques of persuasive writing and public speaking that can be applied to all aspects of your business. You will learn how to craft compelling narratives, present your ideas confidently and engage your audience both in written and spoken form. These skills are invaluable when you need to pitch your floral designs, talk to clients about their needs or market your services in a way that attracts attention. Mastering these skills will help you communicate with clarity and persuasion, ultimately strengthening your brand’s position in the competitive floral design market.

Enroll: Link

17. Listening to the Customer

Provider: MIT Sloan School of Management

Description: In a service-oriented business like floristry, understanding your clients’ needs is essential to success. This course focuses on active listening techniques and customer-centric strategies that will help you gather valuable feedback from your clients. You’ll learn how to interpret client cues, ask the right questions and create a dialogue that leads to a deeper understanding of what they truly want. By mastering these skills, florists can enhance customer satisfaction, personalize their service offerings and strengthen relationships. The ability to listen and adapt to customer preferences will improve your reputation and increase customer loyalty, making it an essential skill for any flower business owner.

Download Course: Link

MARKETING STRATEGY

18. Essential Marketing Frameworks

Provider: University of Washington

Description: In this course, you’ll learn essential frameworks for approaching marketing strategy, focusing on customer segmentation, competitive analysis and brand positioning. For florists, understanding these concepts will help you craft effective marketing campaigns that resonate with your target audience, whether you’re marketing locally or online. It will also guide you in assessing the effectiveness of your marketing efforts and adjusting strategies based on real-world performance. By the end of the course, you’ll have the tools to create a strong, sustainable marketing plan that helps your business stand out in a competitive marketplace.

Enroll: Link

19. The Strategy of Content Marketing

Provider: University of California, Davis

Description: Content marketing is about creating and sharing valuable content to attract and retain customers, and this course will teach you the strategies behind it. You’ll learn how to craft a content plan that builds trust and engagement with your audience, whether you’re writing blog posts, creating social media content or producing videos. Florists can use content marketing to showcase their designs, educate customers about flower care or offer DIY tips. By mastering this strategy, you’ll create a loyal customer base and increase brand awareness, all while positioning your business as a trusted expert in the industry.

Enroll: Link

FINANCIAL LITERACY

20. Pricing

Provider: MIT Sloan School of Management

Description: Pricing is one of the most critical aspects of running a successful business, and this course teaches you how to set optimal prices for your flower arrangements and services. It covers pricing strategies, psychological pricing, and how to assess market conditions, customer demand and costs. Florists will benefit from this course by learning how to price products competitively while maximizing profitability. With a strong understanding of pricing principles, you can ensure your flower business remains financially sustainable while still offering value to your customers.

Download Course: Link

21. Fundamentals of Business Problem Solving

Provider: Howard University

Description: This course helps you develop a systematic approach to solving business problems, focusing on identifying issues, analyzing data and creating actionable solutions. As a florist, you will face various challenges, from inventory shortages to customer complaints, so knowing how to address these issues quickly and efficiently is crucial. You’ll learn strategies for making sound decisions under pressure, managing business risks and improving operations. Whether it’s streamlining your delivery process or improving your customer service, this course equips you with problem-solving skills that can be applied across all areas of your flower business.

Enroll: Link

HORTICULTURE AND PLANT KNOWLEDGE

22. Pest and Disease Management

Provider: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Description: Florists and growers need to protect their plant stock from pests and diseases that can ruin their business. This course focuses on effective strategies for managing common plant pests and diseases, with practical techniques for prevention, monitoring and intervention. Through this course, people in the floriculture industry will gain the knowledge to identify early signs of problems, apply appropriate treatments and minimize losses. You’ll also learn about Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a sustainable approach that reduces the use of harmful chemicals, ensuring your flowers remain healthy and your customers satisfied.

Enroll: Pest and Disease Management(Class Central, Coursera)

23. Curanderismo: Traditional Healing Using Plants

Provider: University of New Mexico

Description: This course explores the traditional healing practices using plants, offering florists a deeper understanding of the cultural and spiritual significance of plants. Curanderismo is a holistic healing tradition rooted in Latin American cultures, and the course covers the medicinal uses of various plants. By learning about the healing properties of plants, florists can expand their offerings to include wellness-based products like herbal teas, tinctures or plant-based remedies. Additionally, integrating cultural awareness into your floral designs and offerings can attract a wider range of customers interested in more meaningful, purpose-driven products.

Enroll: Curanderismo: Traditional Healing Using Plants(Shiksha, Curanderismo UNM, Coursera)

24. Plant Biology

Provider: UHI Argyll (a partner college with the University of the Highlands and Islands in Scotland)

Description: This course provides an in-depth look at plant biology, covering the fundamentals of how plants grow, develop and interact with their environment. For florists, understanding plant biology will help you better care for your flowers, ensuring they stay fresh for longer periods, and improve your ability to choose the best types of flowers for specific designs or events. You’ll gain insights into factors like soil composition, water needs and plant nutrition, which can help you enhance the longevity and beauty of your flower arrangements. Whether you’re selecting flowers for a wedding or maintaining inventory in your shop, this course will deepen your knowledge of plant science.

Enroll: Plant Biology(Planit Plus, Open University)

PRACTICAL MAINTENANCE SKILLS

25. Introduction to Plumbing

Provider: Alison (USAID)

Description: Plumbing issues, such as clogged drains or leaky pipes, can disrupt your flower business operations. This course introduces you to the essentials of plumbing, teaching you how to perform basic repairs and understand plumbing systems. Florists will find this knowledge valuable when dealing with maintenance issues in their shops, whether it’s fixing a leaking pipe or unclogging a drain. Learning these fundamental skills can save you time and money on repairs, reducing the need to hire professionals for minor issues.

Enroll: Introduction to Plumbing(Alison, https://www.educations.com, Alison)

The knowledge and tools you’ve gained in this guide are just the beginning. The true impact happens when you act. Choose at least one course that resonates with you and commit to completing it in 2025. This isn’t just about picking up new skills—it’s about investing in your growth as both a floral artist and a leader. And don’t go it alone! Get a flower-friend, colleague or even an industry peer involved and set a challenge together. Whether it’s learning the fundamentals of inventory management, crafting breakthrough products or mastering time management, having an accountability buddy will keep you motivated. After all, accountability is the secret ingredient that helps turn ambition into results.

But don’t just take our word for it. According to research from the American Society for Training and Development, professionals who engage in ongoing learning are 46 percent more likely to receive a promotion. Lifelong learners are not only more likely to report greater career satisfaction, but they also experience stronger financial success. People who consistently acquire new skills are better positioned to grow their businesses, land new opportunities and achieve long-term success. The correlation is clear: the more you invest in yourself, the more your business thrives.

So, what will your first course be? Make the decision, commit and start your journey toward growth today. Your business—and your future self—will thank you.