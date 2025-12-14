Sacramento, CA – From 27–30 January 2026, IPM ESSEN, the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture – will bring together the global horticultural industry under one roof. Within this dynamic environment, The Spirit of Aloha invites attendees to step into the vibrant floral heritage of Hawai‘i through the artistry of accomplished floral designers Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi AIFD, EMC and Brenna Quan AIFD.

This unforgettable experience showcases the lush beauty and cultural depth of the islands, offering an evocative journey through tropical blooms, iconic lei-inspired compositions, and floral designs infused with the textures, colors, and rhythms of island life.

Why IPM ESSEN 2026 Is the Perfect Stage

IPM ESSEN is the central meeting point for the entire “green” sector. In 2026, the fair is expected to showcase approximately 1,400 exhibitors from over 45 countries, representing the full horticultural value chain. An expected 40,000 attendees will experience international plant diversity, new cultivars, trend-setting floral design showcases, live demonstrations, competitions, and forward-looking forums.

As a stage where creativity, commerce, and culture intersect, IPM ESSEN 2026 provides the perfect backdrop for The Spirit of Aloha — a celebration of Hawaiian floral excellence presented to a worldwide audience.

An Artistic Tribute: Hawai‘i Meets Global Floriculture

Björn Kroner, acclaimed TV personality and floral expert, serves as our local German host & warmly welcomes Hawaiian designer Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi & Canadian tropical flower ambassador, Brenna Quan, to the renowned IPM revolving stage, providing a platform to showcase the beauty and culture of the Hawaiian Islands. The Spirit of Aloha blends cultural storytelling, performance, and high-level floral artistry. The presentation highlights:

Floral compositions inspired by Hawaiian lei

Designs capturing the colors and rhythms of island life with unique styling

A narrative journey tracing some of Hawai‘i’s floral history

Expressions of heritage, innovation, and aloha spirit!

The Spirit of Aloha is more than a performance — it is a celebration of creativity, culture, and connection. Presented at one of the world’s most influential horticultural events, this showcase honors Hawai‘i’s floral legacy and invites global audiences to experience its beauty on an unforgettable stage.