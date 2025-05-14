This is an interview with Morita Hiroaki, who grew lilies in Kochi Prefecture. Morita talked about the joys he felt every day as a lily grower, especially when someone who received a gift was pleased with the lilies, and how Kochi’s climate was extremely suitable for lily production.

He also talked about his long-held dream of producing “pollen-free lilies.” About 10 years ago, he made a request to a breeding company in the Netherlands, and the request was granted, and the product was then being commercialized in the form of the “River Series.” Pollen-free lilies, which did not pollute the surrounding area with pollen, were one direction for lilies that consumers would be pleased with, and Morita spoke of his passionate desire to create pollen-free lilies in a variety of colors.

Source: Lily Flower Channel

Frontpage photo: © Lily Flower Channel