In this episode of The Bloom Show, Lori Wheat, the new president of the Society of American Florists (SAF) and third-generation owner of Lafayette Florist in Colorado, joins host Sahid Nahim for an inspiring discussion on leadership, education, and the future of the floral community.

From her family’s 76-year floral legacy to her experience on the DWF board, Lori brings a perspective that bridges retail, wholesale, and advocacy. Her story captures what makes SAF so vital today — it connects every part of the floral supply chain, helping businesses grow stronger together.

Communicating the Full Value of SAF

When asked about her priorities as president, Lori Wheat said one of her top goals is “to really communicate the value of SAF.” Beyond its well-known Floral Management magazine, Lori emphasized that SAF offers far more resources than many members realize — including a floral education hub with webinars, recorded sessions, and live discussions.

Her message is clear: SAF is more than a convention; it’s an ongoing platform for learning and connection within the floral community.

Equal Voices, Shared Leadership

Lori explained that one of SAF’s greatest strengths lies in its governance — built around equal representation and new perspectives. Retailers, wholesalers, and growers all serve on rotating councils and task forces, ensuring that every voice is heard. “There’s always these new voices. There’s always equal representation,” she noted.

This structure helps SAF stay relevant and responsive to real industry challenges, creating a continuous cycle of shared leadership across the floral community.

The NextGen Generation of Florists

Lori described the next generation as one of the industry’s greatest opportunities: “This younger generation is our opportunity.”

She’s seeing younger consumers “buying flowers for the experience” and treating them as part of daily life — a shift long admired in European markets. SAF has embraced this cultural change through programs like Next Gen Live and the Rising Star Award, empowering young professionals to lead with creativity and confidence.

For floral businesses, Lori’s insight is a call to action: invest in young talent, encourage curiosity, and make mentorship a core part of your brand culture.

1-Day Profit Blast: Education in a Day

Among SAF’s many offerings, 1-Day Profit Blast stands out as a favorite. These one-day regional events bring education, inspiration, and networking into a single format. “It’s really a place to connect and to learn and just to get excited about your business,” Lori shared.

Each session covers key topics — from marketing to financial planning — while vendors showcase the latest products and trends. The takeaway? SAF makes professional development accessible, helping every florist and wholesaler in the floral community grow through knowledge and collaboration.

Advocacy and Innovation for a Changing Industry

Under Lori Wheat’s leadership, the Society of American Florists continues to strengthen its advocacy work and embrace innovation. She credited SAF’s government relations team, led by Joe Bischoff, for ensuring the floral industry’s voice is heard on Capitol Hill through Congressional Action Days.

Looking to the future, Lori revealed that SAF is developing an AI-powered knowledge hub — a digital library of articles, videos, and research created exclusively by floral experts. This innovation will make decades of industry knowledge easily accessible, providing members with a new way to learn and adapt in an evolving marketplace.

Final Thought

Sahid closed by calling SAF “a membership that keeps on giving,” and Lori’s message proved it. The Society of American Florists exists to help every member of the floral community — from growers to retailers — access education, advocacy, and relationships that lead to long-term growth. As Lori put it best, “Get involved… If you don’t say yes and you’re not there and you’re not participating, you’re missing out on so much.”

See the full conversation with Lori Wheat and explore how the Society of American Florists continues to connect, educate, and inspire the floral community.

Our Message to the Community

At New Bloom Media, growth occurs when we share our knowledge and uplift those around us. Lori Wheat’s leadership reflects the heart of our mission — connecting voices, nurturing future leaders, and celebrating the power of collaboration within the floral community.

Whether you grow, design, distribute, or educate, you’re part of something bigger — a collective effort that makes our industry stronger every season. Let’s keep learning, innovating, and blooming together.

This is a piece created for the floral community, by the floral community.

