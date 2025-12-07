Bogart, Georgia – burton + BURTON® is honored to announce that Maxine H. Burton, founder and president, has been recognized as one of the 2025 Women of Influence by Gifts & Decorative Accessories. This annual list honors outstanding women across the gift industry for their lasting impact through leadership, innovation, and mentorship.

According to Gifts & Decorative Accessories, “With more than four decades of vision and determination, Maxine Burton has built burton + BURTON into a global leader in balloons, floral supplies, and giftware.” The publication praised her “hands-on and heartfelt” leadership and her ability to “nurture a company culture centered on creativity, family, and excellence.”

“Maxine has great vision for the industry, and her knowledge translates to continually driving company sales and profit,” said Dan Peecher of burton + BURTON. Beyond her business success, Maxine is deeply committed to philanthropy and community engagement, fostering a culture of generosity and innovation within her company and beyond.

The Women of Influence list highlights those shaping the future of the gift industry through their accomplishments and mentorship. Maxine’s recognition underscores her ongoing dedication to innovation and leadership in the field.

About burton + BURTON Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart® Atlanta and Dallas Market CenterSM.