Floral Innovations is developing a new AI-powered bouquet configurator that allows users to select individual flowers and transform them into a visual bouquet concept within seconds.

The configurator uses the InfoFlowersPlants database, which contains more than 8,000 flowers and varieties. Users can explore individual varieties, filter by criteria such as flower type and colour, and create their own selection. Based on this selection, the configurator automatically generates a complete bouquet visualisation.

The current prototype serves as a foundation for further applications, including different bouquet shapes, vases, sleeves, gifting concepts and retail shelf visualisations.

From Flower Data to Visual Applications

According to Floral Innovations, the potential goes beyond simply creating a bouquet. The real opportunity lies in combining structured flower data, visualisation and AI.

“With InfoFlowersPlants, a large amount of structured product information is already available. We are now exploring how this data can be translated into practical and visual applications for the market,” says Michiel Kuipers of Floral Innovations.

“The bouquet configurator is a first example. Ultimately, many more applications can be developed from the same foundation.”

Floral Innovations sees opportunities for florists, bouquet producers, exporters, retailers and e-commerce companies. A buyer, for example, could digitally create a flower selection and review different bouquet concepts before production actually starts.

For retailers, composed bouquets could also be translated into shelf visualisations, making it possible to preview how an assortment or presentation could look on the shop floor.

Growers and breeders could use the technology to visually test new varieties or combinations. In e-commerce, it could help consumers get a better impression of a composed bouquet before ordering. Other potential applications include product development, sampling and education.

Prototype to Be Tested Together with the Market

The application is still very much in the prototype phase. Floral Innovations has deliberately chosen to involve users from different parts of the industry at an early stage.

“We do not want to decide in advance what the best application should be. By allowing different companies to work with the technology, we want to discover where it creates the most value,” Kuipers explains.

Over the coming period, the configurator will therefore be tested with companies from areas including trade, retail, bouquet production and e-commerce. Based on their feedback, Floral Innovations will determine which functionalities and applications should be developed further.

Companies interested in testing the configurator or sharing ideas for potential applications can contact Floral Innovations at michiel@floralinnovations.nl.

About Floral Innovations

Floral Innovations develops digital solutions for the international floriculture industry. The company works on product visualisation, AI-generated content, configurators, digital product information and integrations between data, systems and online applications. For more information, visit Floral Innovations.