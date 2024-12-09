The 2025-2026 Cut Flowers catalog and updated website showcase the floral varieties that resonate with today’s consumers, backed by business support from the Ball Seed Cut Flowers team.

Ball Seed Cut Flowers Sets Your Program Up for Success

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, December 2024: The Ball Seed Cut Flowers team is pleased to announce the availability of its two-year catalog for 2025-2026 that focuses on fresh floral assortments – from traditional to contemporary – that today’s consumers are craving. Ball Seed Cut Flowers’ new website destination ballseed.com/cutflowers also spotlights how a partnership with leading North American distributor, Ball Seed, sets your cut flower program up for success through access to valuable resources and the products to suit your needs.

Ball Seed Cut Flower customers can keep their business growing through:

A dedicated ColorLink customer service line and sales representative team ready to offer solutions customized for your business.

Easy access to a vast assortment of cut flower seed, plugs, liners, bulbs, tissue culture, and more through reliable Ball Seed suppliers.

Technical resources and videos on-demand along with support from the Ball Technical Services team to assist you every step of the way.

“Our promise is ‘Seed orders in by 5, out by 7 the same day’. It’s what you want, where you want it,” says Joan Mazat, Ball Seed Cut Flowers Business Manager. “This latest catalog and updated website truly highlight how, when you partner with Ball Seed, you can rely on us to have the varieties you need and the supply to keep you growing.”

The 2025-2026 Ball Seed Cut Flowers catalog is an 82-page resource. It is sorted by key cut flower breeding companies as well as by plant class. Recommendations and insights from Ball Seed Cut Flower experts, such as Jose Sanchez and Dave Dowling, can be found throughout. A list of national cut flower associations is included on the inside back cover, and access to Ball Seed WebTrack helps customers begin the ordering process.

View and download the catalog now online through a flip-book format that’s easy to navigate on-the-go and quicker to find information through search terms and other digital interactions. Customers can also request a printed copy by calling 800 879-BALL.

Main features of the new Ball Seed Cut Flowers website include a Flowers By Stem section highlighting popular plant classes that meet the needs of today’s consumer, along with a glossary of all the inputs Ball Seed offers: seed, plugs & liners, bulbs, bare root, tissue culture, and more.

The website’s Resources section lets visitors browse advice from Ball Seed Cut Flowers experts via video content, podcasts, team blogs, and educational presentations.

Bookmark and explore www.BallSeed.com/CutFlowers today and connect with the Ball Seed and Ball ColorLink support teams. Call 800 879-BALL or reach out to your sales representative for further information.

About Ball Seed® Ball Seed is North America’s leading wholesale horticultural distributor that delivers “All the best” through world-class customer service, and the broadest range of seed and young plants from breeders all over the world. As a family-owned company, Ball Seed strives to meet the needs of greenhouse businesses of all sizes. Visit www.ballseed.com to learn how your success is our passion. Check live availability and order anytime through Ball Seed WebTrack®.