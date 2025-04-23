In March 2025, Kvitkova Vanil, a Los Angeles floral studio, launched the Savage Bloom floral collection, designed specifically for men. The collection blends strong, sculptural arrangements with unexpected textures and palettes.

Historically, flowers have been marketed predominantly to and for women. But in March 2025, Kvitkova Vanil, a floral studio in Los Angeles, launched Savage Bloom to challenge that idea. “It is our first floral collection designed specifically with men in mind, blending strong, sculptural arrangements with unexpected textures and palettes. The goal is to celebrate masculinity in all its forms and to make luxury florals an accessible and meaningful gift for everyone, regardless of gender”, says the company’s Olga Volkova. And since its launch, the collection has seen a noticeable increase in demand.

Focus on composition, form, and texture rather than traditional softness

For the flowers in the collection, they focus on blooms with structure and edge, using masculine colors. The bouquets also feature exotic flowers, with faux leather used for wrapping. “The color palette leans into darker tones, earthy neutrals, and pops of unexpected contrast. Each arrangement is designed to feel powerful yet elegant, with a focus on composition, form, and texture rather than traditional softness,” says Volkova.

Positive responses

The response to Savage Bloom has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Volkova. “Both from our existing clientele and from a new, mostly male audience who are discovering florals in a fresh way. We’ve also seen increased interest from stylists, photographers, and event planners looking for florals that feel more modern and bold. Social media engagement around the collection has been strong, with many followers tagging us and using Savage Bloom in styled shoots and gifts.”

Uptick in sales

These positive responses have translated into higher sales. Since the launch, we’ve noticed a measurable uptick in orders referencing Savage Bloom, particularly for male birthdays, business gifting, and editorial collaborations. It’s also helped us reach a broader customer base and open up new conversations about what floristry can be.”

Marketing

How is the new collection being marketed? “We’ve approached the campaign with a mix of visual storytelling and subtle provocation, like styled photoshoots, short films, influencer collaborations, and guerrilla marketing across Los Angeles. We’re also leveraging platforms like Instagram and TikTok to spark conversation and feature real men interacting with flowers in untraditional ways.”

A perspective shift

To conclude, Volkova emphasizes that Savage Bloom is more than just a product, it’s a shift in perspective. “We believe florals are one of the most universal expressions of emotion, and there’s nothing “feminine” or “masculine” about beauty. We hope Savage Bloom encourages people to rethink how and why they give flowers, and to whom.”

Collection concept: Oksana Snizhna

Floral design: Ulyana Datsyshyn

Photographer : Anton Cherentsov

