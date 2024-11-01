At the Trade Fair Aalsmeer this week, Porta Nova will introduce the Red Naomi Futura. Based on the new European calculation method FloriPEFCR, it has the lowest carbon footprint of all roses available on the Dutch market:

Source: PRESS RELEASE | 30 October 2024 |Porta Nova

Porta Nova introduces the rose with the lowest carbon footprint

At the Trade Fair Aalsmeer, Porta Nova will introduce its greenest rose, the Red Naomi Futura. Based on the new European calculation method FloriPEFCR, it has the lowest carbon footprint of all roses available on the Dutch market: 56 grams of CO2 per stem. This makes the Porta Nova Futura carbon footprint per rose almost 10 times lower than flying an 80 cm rose from Ecuador to Europe. The green Red Naomi Futura can be admired in stand 6.2 on the Trade Fair Aalsmeer.

‘We are extremely proud of this result,’ states Stefan van Vuuren, CEO and owner of Porta Nova. ‘We see it as recognition of our efforts and investments in recent years. Porta Nova has long opted for sustainability measures such as heat and cold storage, LED and a closed water system. Because we now also have the possibility to switch to 100% renewable electricity, we achieve that ultra-low carbon footprint. This fits perfectly with our mission; to grow the best roses in the world, with minimal impact,’ Stefan points out.

Greenest scenario with 100% wind power

This is Porta Nova’s greenest scenario, based on 2023 data and 100% wind energy. The footprint of 56 grams of CO2 per stem was calculated by Greenhouse Sustainability. In the coming months, steps will be taken to achieve certification and the model will also be further fine-tuned together with the knowledge institutes. Stefan van Vuuren concludes with an appeal: ‘Which chain partners are willing to participate? Who wants to join us in showing the market that an ultra-low carbon footprint is simply possible with a minimal additional cost?’

FloriPEFCR as standard method

Within the European Union, FloriPEFCR has become the official calculation method since 14 February of this year. This ensures that the environmental impact in the floriculture sector becomes comparable and transparent and that false environmental claims can be avoided. FloriPEFCR was developed by Wageningen University & Research and the Technical Secretariat including industry bodies such as FSI and Royal FloraHolland.

Over the past six months, the first footprint tools have been updated to the final FSI-compliant FloriPEFCR. Porta Nova performed all calculations internally using Greenhouse Sustainability’s Flori Footprint Tool.

Mandatory from CSRD

Large traders and sector players are already required to produce their CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) reports. These describe what the organization is doing to improve sustainability. For trading parties, such calculations are essential.