Every two years, Bogotá transforms into the heart of the global floral industry—and in 2025, that pulse beats stronger than ever. From October 1–3, Proflora returns to Corferias Convention Center, offering an immersive experience for breeders, growers, florists, and floral professionals from around the world.

Organized by Asocolflores, Proflora is not just a trade show—it’s a global floral movement. Since 1973, Asocolflores has championed Colombian floriculture, and Proflora continues that legacy by showcasing the best in flowers, innovation, and industry insight.

A Global Hub for the Floral Trade

Proflora brings together more than 7,000 attendees from over 60 countries and features 300+ exhibitors from around 15 nations. From expansive rose farms and tropical foliage specialists to post-harvest tech and bouquet developers, it’s a comprehensive look at the full lifecycle of a flower—from seed to centerpiece.

Whether you’re sourcing stems or scouting trends, Proflora offers a rare chance to connect directly with global growers, exporters, breeders, and floral supply chain innovators. With 90% of exhibitor space already sold, it’s clear the industry is eager to gather again in person.

The Power of In-Person Connection

Forget email chains and digital catalogs—Proflora is about seeing, touching, and experiencing the product. You’ll walk the aisles, reconnect with familiar faces, discover new partnerships, and preview potential bestsellers before they hit the market.

And the real magic? It happens beyond the booths—over coffee chats, field tours, and spontaneous conversations that spark lasting business relationships.

Outstanding Varieties Competition

A Proflora highlight, the Outstanding Varieties Competition brings together the best of the best. In 2023, more than 420 entries competed across 19 categories, including roses, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, tropicals, and unique emerging varieties.

Judged on vase life, color, structure, and shelf appeal, this competition doesn’t just honor excellence—it sets the market trends. Asocolflores President Augusto Solano said it best:

“What gets awarded here, gets adopted fast.”

What’s New for 2025

This year’s edition promises even more:

showcasing Colombia’s commitment to sustainability and traceability on the ground. Greater product diversity , especially from Colombia’s coffee region, with a spotlight on tropical flowers and exotic greens.

, especially from Colombia’s coffee region, with a spotlight on tropical flowers and exotic greens. A deeper focus on sustainability, integrated into presentations, farm practices, and supply chain innovations.

Why Attend Proflora?

Spot emerging trends early — New varieties, colors, and textures before they hit the mainstream.

— New varieties, colors, and textures before they hit the mainstream. Strengthen supplier relationships — In-person meetings lead to better communication and collaboration.

— In-person meetings lead to better communication and collaboration. Engage in meaningful dialogue — Real-time insights into global floral trends, logistics, and sustainable practices.

Proflora 2025 is where the future of floriculture takes root. Are you ready to explore it?