Every two years, Bogotá becomes the epicenter of the global floral industry—and in 2025, the energy will be stronger than ever. From October 1–3, Proflora returns to the Corferias Convention Center, bringing breeders, growers, exporters, florists, and floral professionals from around the world together under one roof.

A Global Gathering

With more than 7,000 attendees from 60+ countries and over 300 exhibitors representing 15 nations, Proflora showcases the floral supply chain from seed to centerpiece. Expect everything from expansive rose farms and tropical foliage growers to post-harvest technology developers and bouquet specialists. With 90% of exhibit space already booked, anticipation for this year’s edition is high.

The Power of Connection

Proflora goes beyond catalogs and email exchanges—it’s about real interaction. Stroll the aisles, handle the flowers, and see firsthand the varieties destined to become tomorrow’s bestsellers. And often, the most valuable moments happen outside the exhibition floor—over coffee, during field tours, or in conversations that spark lasting partnerships.

Spotlight on Innovation: The Outstanding Varieties Competition

One of Proflora’s biggest highlights is the Outstanding Varieties Competition, where growers showcase their finest across categories from roses and hydrangeas to tropicals and new introductions. Judged on vase life, form, color, and shelf appeal, this contest has real influence. As Asocolflores President Augusto Solano notes: “What gets awarded here, gets adopted fast.”

What’s New for 2025

Expanded field tours featuring Colombia’s sustainability and traceability practices.

Greater diversity of products, with a special emphasis on tropicals and exotic greens from Colombia’s coffee region.

A deeper integration of sustainability throughout presentations, farm practices, and supply chain solutions.

Why You Should Attend

Discover trends early — see new varieties and colors before they reach mainstream markets.

— see new varieties and colors before they reach mainstream markets. Strengthen partnerships — face-to-face meetings build stronger, more effective relationships.

— face-to-face meetings build stronger, more effective relationships. Gain insights — learn from global leaders on logistics, sustainability, and floral innovation.

Proflora 2025 is where the future of flowers begins.