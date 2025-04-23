Save the date for the Proflora Flower Trade show happening October 1-3, 2025, in Bogota, Colombia.

Save the Date: Proflora 2025 Returns to Bogotá, Colombia, October 1-3

Mark your calendars and get ready for one of the most vibrant and internationally acclaimed floral trade shows in the world—Proflora 2025! Taking place from October 1 to 3, 2025, in the heart of Bogotá, Colombia, this much-anticipated event brings together thousands of flower industry professionals, breeders, buyers, growers, and floral enthusiasts from across the globe.

Organized by Asocolflores, Proflora has earned a stellar reputation for showcasing the finest cut flowers Colombia has to offer, while also fostering innovation, sustainability, and global trade in floriculture. Held every two years, the show features more than 300 exhibitors and welcomes visitors from over 60 countries, making it a must-attend event for anyone in the floral business.

From stunning new varieties and breeding innovations to cutting-edge technology and export opportunities, Proflora offers attendees a chance to network, discover trends, and be inspired by the beauty and diversity of the floral world. The event also includes competitions, educational sessions, and tours of Colombian flower farms, giving visitors a comprehensive look at why Colombia is one of the leading flower exporters in the world.

Whether you’re a grower, wholesaler, florist, or floral designer, Proflora is the place to connect, learn, and celebrate the power of flowers.

For more information and updates, visit the official website: www.proflora.org.co

