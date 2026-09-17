The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) has officially opened registration for the 2027 Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE), which will take place January 20-22, 2027, at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. With more than 1,100 booth spaces and nearly 500 exhibiting companies expected to participate, TPIE will bring plant professionals together from all over the world to source foliage, floral and tropical plants, related products and services.

TPIE is the most impactful industry trade show for discovery and relationship-building. At this one-of-a-kind event, attendees can discover unique plants and products, identify consumer and design trends to plan successful business strategies, and be among conversations shaping the market. As Florida’s state association for the nursery and landscape industry, FNGLA has produced TPIE for more than 50 years. TPIE has served as the international marketplace where more than 7,400 attendees converge from over 40 countries, 46 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“TPIE is where Florida’s horticulture industry comes to life, allowing individuals the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover new products and stay ahead of emerging trends,” said Tal Coley, chief executive officer of FNGLA. “When thousands of industry professionals gather to learn, innovate and grow together, the impact extends far beyond the show floor, strengthening Florida’s workforce, communities and economy. This industry trade event brings together the people, products and ideas that inspire what’s next both in the industry and in what ultimately hits the consumer market.”

Registration is now open for this must-attend industry event. For more information, visit www.TPIE.org.

About TPIE

The Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) is produced by the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA). FNGLA represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry, which generates a $41.9 billion economic impact and supports 279,000+ jobs.