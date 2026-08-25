Rodney Crittenden, Executive Vice President/Secretary/CEO of the Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA), has announced that he will retire effective May 1, 2027.

Crittenden’s journey began 50 years ago in his father’s flower shop, Hannah Floral Company, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There, he first learned the business and discovered the “Power of Flowers”—the positive effect flowers can have on people’s lives. After school, he joined Nordlie Inc. in Grand Rapids, where he gained hands-on experience, including swing driving on the route trucks. During that time, he met the love of his life, Amy, who was designing flowers for Alice Waterous in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. After they married in 1986, Crittenden left Nordlie in 1987 and joined A.L. Randall Co. as a sales representative covering eastern Michigan and northwest Ohio. Shortly thereafter, he founded his manufacturers’ representative agency, R.P. Crittenden & Co., where he had the privilege of representing outstanding companies including Haeger Potteries, Gard Preservatives, Mains Importing, and Tapscott Silks. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to the floral industry and a deep appreciation for the enduring impact flowers have on people’s lives.

In 1996, Crittenden was chosen to lead the Michigan Floral Association — now the Great Lakes Floral Association — as its Executive Vice President/Secretary/CEO, a role he has described as the privilege of a lifetime. Under his leadership, the association has grown to serve floral professionals across the Great Lakes region. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work alongside some of the most outstanding and talented people in this industry,” Crittenden said. “To everyone who has helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined, thank you! I have been truly blessed.”

The GLFA succession committee has been preparing for the transition and has begun the search for Crittenden’s successor, ensuring the association remains in excellent hands and well positioned for a bright future.

In retirement, Crittenden looks forward to seeing what the future holds, new opportunities, spending more time with his family, traveling with Amy, playing golf, and enjoying time at his family cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.