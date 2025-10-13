





DESIGN A DREAMY AND VERSATILE ARRANGEMENT FOR CEREMONIES AND RECEPTIONS.

This wedding-style centerpiece features exquisite roses in pink as well as warm peach tones. For placement, the arrangement works well on a round table, long table or even on a bar.

Footed vases are great for wedding work. To highlight the multiple pink blooms, I selected a white pedestal compote. I chose a few Hydrangea stems to create a romantic lacy base for the garden and spray roses. After incorporating all the gorgeous roses, I layered in a few wisps of smaller blooms to compete this beautiful design.

Floral design, text and photos by Paulina Nieliwocki, Blue Jasmine Floral, Berkeley Heights, N.J.

