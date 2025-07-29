July 21st – August 3rd, 2025 | United States Nationwide at Participating Wholesalers

Rosaprima and Floraprima, renowned leaders in the luxury florals, are proud to unveil their second edition of their highly anticipated New Variety Launch Event. Running from July 21st to August 3rd, this immersive campaign invites florists, designers, and floral enthusiasts to discover the latest and most exclusive Rosaprima and Floraprima varieties, showcased at premier wholesaler locations across the country.

This year’s event marks an exciting milestone, as Rosaprima and Floraprima launch over 10 stunning new varieties of roses and specialty flowers—each one selected for its exceptional quality, captivating color, and unique character. All the featured varieties are available year-round, providing florists and designers with fresh inspiration and endless creative possibilities in every season.

This annual celebration of floral innovation offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience these new rose and specialty flower varieties firsthand. Each participating wholesaler will feature curated displays, allowing visitors to appreciate the quality, vibrant colors, and distinctive forms that define the Rosaprima and Floraprima collections.

Key Highlights:

Over 10 New Varieties Debuting: Be among the first to explore the latest selections from Rosaprima and Floraprima, including exclusive launches not yet available elsewhere—all available year-round.

Inspiration and Education: Discover innovative design ideas and floral recipes inspired by the new varieties' shapes and colors and meet colleagues who are shaping the industry's creative future.

Latest Marketing Materials: At each location, florists can access the latest Rosaprima and Floraprima marketing materials for inspiration. Digital versions are also available upon request by contacting our marketing team.

Collaborative Spirit: The event is a testament to Rosaprima and Floraprima’s ongoing collaboration with partner wholesalers, offering tailored marketing support, exclusive materials, and dynamic social media promotion to drive engagement and inspire floral artistry nationwide.

“ Experience the Rosaprima and Floraprima Difference. This event is your exclusive invitation to immerse yourself in the innovation and craftsmanship that define both Rosaprima and Floraprima. We can’t wait to welcome florists and designers, alongside our trusted distribution partners, to experience it firsthand. ”

For more details and participating locations, visit https://www.rosaprima.com/new-variety-launch-event or follow @rosaprimaroses and @floraprimaofficial on Instagram.

For more information, contact the Marketing Team:

marketing@rosaprima.com

www.rosaprima.com