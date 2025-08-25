Rosaprima is proud to announce that they have won “Best in Show” at the 2025 SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition.

This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of the Rosaprima team. The Natura Moderna Dolce spray ranunculus from the new Floraprima Collection impressed judges with its vibrant pink tones and exquisite petal structure, earning this top honor at the 140th Annual SAF Convention.

This isn’t just a win for Rosaprima, it’s a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship in floriculture. Rosaprima is dedicated to bringing you exceptional quality in every stem, and this recognition fuels that commitment.

“Thank you to the Society of American Florists for this incredible honor. We can’t wait to see the beautiful arrangements florists and designers create with Natura Moderna Dolce.”

