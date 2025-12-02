Alexandria, VA – Seed Your Future (SYF), the national initiative dedicated to inspiring the next generation of horticulture and floriculture professionals, today announced its new Board President, an incoming Board Member, and newly appointed committee volunteers who will begin their terms in January 2026.

Leadership Transition and Board Updates

Seed Your Future extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. Ronda Hamm, who has served as Board President since 2023. During her tenure, Dr. Hamm championed national partnerships, strengthened engagement with educators, and supported SYF’s strategic expansion to address the horticulture industry’s critical workforce needs. Her leadership helped position the organization for continued national impact.

Succeeding her is Broch Martindale, National Nursery & Greenhouse Strategic Account Manager at Corteva Agriscience, who was unanimously elected as the new Board President. Martindale has been an active member of SYF’s Advisory Council for three years and a vocal advocate for workforce development across the industry. His long-standing commitment to elevating horticulture careers underscores his vision for SYF’s next chapter.

Seed Your Future also welcomes Mari Carasquillo, Vice President of Marketing at Costa Farms, as a new member of the Board of Directors. Carasquillo brings extensive experience in consumer marketing, brand building, and audience engagement – expertise that will support SYF’s goal of raising national awareness of careers working with plants.

Seed Your Future also extends its appreciation to Dr. Charlie Hall and Rodd Moesel, who have completed their terms on the Board of Directors. Their leadership, expertise, and long-standing support have helped advance SYF’s mission to strengthen the future horticulture workforce.

New 2026 Committee Appointments In support of the organization’s growing national initiatives, Seed Your Future is pleased to announce the following volunteers who will join SYF committees beginning January 2026:

Andrew Gurka, Director of Student Programs, Longwood Gardens

Jordan Richardson, Member Engagement & Communications Manager, CalFlowers

Sarita Cantu, Marketing Manager, Smith Gardens

Lauren Brown, Assistant Head Grower, Smith Gardens

Sarah Morales, Steward, GreenWeaver Landscapes – Sustainable Landscapes

Ella Davis, Horticulture & Marketing Comms Graduate, University of Wisconsin-River Falls

These individuals bring expertise across education, communications, growing operations, sustainability, and public engagement – strengthening the committees that guide SYF programs, outreach, and industry partnerships.

Executive Director’s Statement “We are thrilled to welcome Broch, Mari, and our incoming committee volunteers at such a pivotal time for Seed Your Future,” said Jazmin Albarran, Executive Director of Seed Your Future. “Their collective experience and passion for developing the next generation of plant professionals will help us broaden our reach, deepen our impact, and continue addressing the workforce gap facing the horticulture industry.”

About Seed Your Future

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org