A graceful “S”-shaped design offers both symbolism and functionality

Floral design, photos and text by Nita Robertson, AIFD

Presented by Smithers Oasis North America

Designing flower arrangements to surround cremation urns is an increasingly common request for florists, as the cremation rate climbed to 60.5 percent for all human deaths in the U.S. last year, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

For this design, I chose an “S”-shape serpentine—a pair of graceful opposing curves that is suggestive of a serpent, from which the word is derived. The shape also symbolizes the dual nature of all things, such as birth and death, creation and rebirth, and so forth, making it a poignant choice for memorial arrangements. From a functional perspective, the shape creates spaces for the placement of two objects—the cremation urn and a photo of the deceased or other personal possession or commemorative, religious or spiritual object.

I created this design using an OASIS® Mâché Wreath, 22 inches in diameter, which I cut in half. These versatile papier-mâché-backed floral-foam wreath forms provide a sturdy base that keeps the flowers fresh, ensuring that the arrangement maintains its shape and beauty throughout the service and beyond. This technique also makes the arrangement easy to transport and enables on-site assembly in a variety of forms and lengths—for all sorts of occasions and events.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1 Cut a 22-inch OASIS® Mâché Wreath in half using a small saw or large serrated knife. Float-soak the two wreath halves—mâché side up—in properly proportioned flower nutrient solution until fully saturated.

Step 2 Position the two semicircular wreath halves in an “S” shape on a long work surface. Do not secure them together.

Step 3 Start arranging an assortment of foliages into the wreath bases, to partially camouflage the floral foam and create a lush base for the flowers. Choose foliages in various textures and colors (variegation).

Step 4 Arrange the primary flowers—in this case, double-flowered Oriental lilies—in low clusters at intervals along the serpentine path. Make sure you space them to create visual balance.

Step 5 Arrange the secondary flowers—Veronica, garden spray roses, Freesia, Leucadendron and waxflower—to fill in the gaps, as well as additional foliages, as needed, to completely camouflage the floral foam and wreath bases. Vining and trailing foliages can create a cascading effect that enhances the serpentine shape.

Step 6 Cut each of several variegated ti leaves into four to six strips, and curl the tips toward the stem, creating a cluster of various-sized loops. Secure the leaf tips to the stem with a wired wood pick, and tape the wired binding point with stem wrap. Place these into the design for additional texture and movement.

Materials

BOTANICALS • Lilium spp. Roselily® ‘Samantha’ (double-flowered Oriental-hybrid lily) • Rosa spp. ‘Princess Fairy Kiss’ (garden spray rose) • Veronica spp. (speedwell) • Freesia spp. ‘Corvette’ • Leucadendron linifolium (line-leaf conebush) • Chamelaucium uncinatum ‘Jurien Brook’ (waxflower, Geraldton waxflower) • Asparagus setaceus/A. plumosus (plumosa fern, lace fern, Asparagus fern) • Rumohra adiantiformis (leatherleaf fern, leather fern) • Ligustrum spp. (variegated privet) • Cordyline fruticosa, formerly C. terminalis (variegated ti leaf)