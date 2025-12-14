Kent, OH – Smithers-Oasis is proud to announce the appointment of Mickey Leech as President, North America Operations, effective December 1, 2025. Mickey joins the President’s Staff, reporting directly to Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis.

Mickey Leech, President of North America Operations

at Smithers-Oasis

Mickey brings decades of leadership experience in branded products, operations, and strategic growth. He joins Smithers-Oasis from Schumacher Electric in Dallas, Texas, where he served as Chief Executive Officer for the past four and a half years. Before that, Mickey spent 18 years with MTD Products in Cleveland, Ohio, holding key leadership roles including Vice President of the Aftermarket and eCommerce Division and President of the Handheld Products Division.

With a strong background in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling branded products through diverse channels, Mickey is well-positioned to lead Smithers-Oasis in its mission to serve the floral industry. His experience in driving operational efficiencies and implementing change for rapid, sustainable growth aligns perfectly with the company’s vision to empower floral professionals and serve our customers.

“It’s a privilege to be joining such a special industry, and I’m honored to become part of the Smithers-Oasis team,” said Mickey Leech. “The company’s commitment to innovation and supporting floral professionals inspires me, and I look forward to helping our customers create solutions to help celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.”

Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mickey to Smithers-Oasis. His proven leadership and expertise in building strong brands and driving growth will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen the floral industry. Mickey shares our commitment to supporting floral professionals and delivering products that make a difference.”

Mickey earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from John Carroll University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University. Originally from Northeast Ohio, he is eager to return to the region and contribute to the growth of Smithers-Oasis and the floral industry at large.

Mickey succeeds Anne M. Stewart, who will retire at the end of January after 11 years of dedicated service to Smithers-Oasis.