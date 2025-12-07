Put your best face forward with this helpful guide.

By Molly Lucille

In the marketing world, everyone knows faces and voices help sell. Human connection reminds customers that there’s a real person on the other side of a business transaction. In today’s oversaturated digital landscape, putting a face to your brand is more important than ever.

Customers are inundated with options, and the resulting paralysis of choice plagues every part of our industry. Looking for a wedding florist? Pinterest and Instagram overflow with countless recommendations. Curious about new flower farms or wholesalers? A google search provides dozens of hits. Looking to send a bouquet to a friend in another city? Far too many suggestions become an absolute blur. In the midst of this internet chaos and a market where consumers are increasingly selective with their spending, people are looking for brands they can trust. Buying flowers is an emotional decision—you’re there for the most meaningful moments in their lives. Customers want to know who they’re buying from and to feel that their florist genuinely cares.

Incorporating your face and personality into your online marketing strategy can be a true game changer. It helps your audience get to know you and your team, building familiarity and trust. If you’re feeling a bit of panic reading that, this article is for you! Putting yourself out there can feel a lot like stage fright—especially if you’re camera-shy or not particularly tech-savvy. But this strategy is far too valuable to let fear hold you back from connecting with your audience. Here are some simple, practical tips to help you overcome those nerves and start standing out amid the online noise.

Your Presence Is Power

If showing your face or recording your voice is entirely too intimidating, that’s OK! An easy baby step is to just introduce your presence in your social media marketing. For example, film your hands designing an arrangement, or even a timelapse of you and your team completing an install. We often forget that our clients know very little about “how the sauce is made” and that they’re fascinated by our processes. Showing them your team hard at work can convey your passion and shop personality—in turn, building trust.

Consistency Is Key

In the digital world, consistency equals authenticity. While showing your face in your online marketing is a valuable addition to your scheduled content, not every single post needs to include it. Depending on your strategy and schedule, consider adding a weekly “chat,” where you dedicate a single day to filming yourself speaking to your customers. Quick check-ins and reminders of your existence can be so helpful in making customers feel like they know you. Maybe a Monday post celebrating a team member or explaining why you appreciate a certain flower—anything that can help introduce people to your story and your vibe.

Humanize Your Business With Stories

As AI proliferates online, customers crave real interactions. What does this mean for your business? A focus on the rawer side of running a flower business, for starters. Previously, a more polished, idealized form of reality was the go-to strategy. But the strategy has shifted—and is predicted to continue to shift. The more “lived in” and “real” your content can feel the better. No more makeup-perfect filters, no more spotlessly clean spaces. What’s hot now is to just be yourself and allow your space to appear the same. You want your clients to feel like they know you, so show them the real you, flaws and all. It can be scary to be that vulnerable, but it’s worth it. Stories are the perfect place to really show this “behind the scenes” magic. Quick, authentic clips on your Instagram story can help you build confidence (since they aren’t part of your permanent feed) and allow you to show real glimpses of yourself without disrupting your feed. Besides, stories have shown for the past few years to be one of the most engaged with platforms on social media, so don’t forget this helpful use of social media!

From small studio florists to flower farms, wholesalers and retailers, these simple adjustments can elevate your social media marketing strategy—especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. It’s easy to forget that buying a bouquet isn’t an everyday occurrence. Many customers purchase flowers only a few times a year, if that, making each interaction deeply emotional and special. Building trust and meaningful relationships with your clients takes time, effort and confidence, but it’s essential as you grow your online presence and dive deeper into social media marketing. So, take a deep breath, stay confident and let your face and personality shine!

Easy Content to Boost Your Confidence

Follow this checklist—one step at a time—to get comfortable incorporating your voice and face in your social media posts.

Simply record your hands completing a simple task, such as crafting an arrangement or processing flowers. Or post as a reel with your favorite work song and explain what you like to listen to when you design.

Record a timelapse of you completing a more extensive project, such as a large arrangement, an installation or even pulling a large floral order. Post with a caption describing your thought process while tackling a big project.

Try a voice over! Instagram has an easy voiceover option in the reel, just record a quick video of your favorite flower, or your team’s favorites and add a voiceover explaining why!

Show your face! Record yourself—or you and your team—having fun in your workspace. Don’t be afraid to show your personality, and the synergy of your space and team. Try posting it as a story to help build confidence and then work your way up to a reel.