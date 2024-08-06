Social media plays a crucial role in your marketing strategy! Explore social media trends and tips on leveraging them to grow your business.

FROM LIKES TO SALES: 6 SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS EVERY FLORIST SHOULD KNOW

Social media is vital for your marketing! It helps you reach new customers, show off your beautiful flowers, and keep your current customers happy. But social media trends change fast, so staying updated is essential. Here are the top social media trends and how to use them to grow your business.

1. AI: Your New Social Media Assistant

AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools save time and make work easier. For example, Copy.ai can help you write captions for your posts: you provide a prompt, select a tone, and the AI generates your caption. Plus, image creation tools Midjourney, DALL-E, and Canva can easily create professional images for your posts. AI can also help you schedule posts, listen to social media conversations, research competitors, collect data, and report key performance indicators (KPIs).

2.Know Your Audience

Different age groups choose different social media platforms, so you need to tailor your content to various audiences. While Facebook is still popular with older users, younger people are moving to TikTok. If you want to reach this Gen Z audience, create fun and engaging TikTok videos showing your flowers and floral arrangements.

3. More People than Ever Are Using Social Media

Nearly 5 billion people use social media now, about 61% of the world’s population. People are spending more time on these platforms, too—around 2.5 hours a day. This is great news because it means more potential customers are online. Yet some people are trying to reduce their social media use by switching to “dumb phones” with fewer features. It’s good to be aware of this trend as well.

4. Social Media Is Big for Advertising

Businesses are spending a lot of money on social media ads. In 2024, digital ad spending will exceed $740 billion. For florists, advertising on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook can be a great way to reach new customers. Influencer marketing is also growing, which involves paying popular social media users to promote your products.

5. Social Media Platforms Are Using More AI

Social media platforms are using AI to improve their services. For example, Pinterest uses AI to improve ad targeting, and Meta has AI tools that help create and edit posts. YouTube is also introducing AI tools that help generate video backgrounds. These AI features make it easier to create high-quality content and ads.

6. Authentic Content Is Important

People want to see genuine content that tells a story and shows that your business cares about the same things they do. This means sharing stories about your flowers, team, and customers. Show your passion for what you do and create an emotional connection with your audience.

How You Can Take Advantage of These Social Media Trends

• Use AI tools to save time and make your social media posts look professional. To prevent being overwhelmed by all the AI tools available, do some homework and research the ones that will work best for your business.

• Brainstorm ideas, create outlines, and write first drafts with tools like ChatGPT or Claude. But make sure you edit the content so it’s authentic and has some heart, which an AI bot can’t do.

• Use an AI-driven video creation platform like Lumen5 to turn blog posts, articles, and other written content into engaging videos. You can also use tools like Opus Clip and Munch to create short video clips from full-length videos.

• Schedule your posts in advance using tools like SEMrush Social, SocialPilot, and Post Planner. This will ensure you consistently post content no matter how busy you get.

• Create engaging TikTok videos to reach younger audiences and continue to create posts on Instagram and Facebook to reach older audiences.

• Pro tip: Tell ChatGPT about your business and what you want to achieve with your social media campaigns. Then, ask it to recommend content generation and design tools for you.

These social media trends offer fantastic opportunities for floral professionals. By using AI tools, understanding your audience, and creating authentic content, you can help your flower business thrive online. Don’t be afraid to try new things and see what works best for you. With the right approach, your social media presence can be as beautiful as your floral arrangements!