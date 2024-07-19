For a garden party or wedding—or other outdoor celebration—this delicate composite flower necklace makes a dramatic style statement.

Photos by J Hendricks Photography

This easy-to-wear composite flower necklace—delicate and demure yet dramatic—is created with deconstructed Cymbidium orchids and Helleborus, as well as diminutive foraged “garden” flowers, which you can substitute—or add to—with any of the multitude of dainty “filler”-flower blooms.

The practice of deconstructing flowers can add a new dimension to your floral artistry. Noticing all the details that make a particular flower intricate and beautiful, and appreciating and showcasing its individual pieces, can spark new horizons of creativity and enable you to create new and fashionable designs, especially wearables. I designed this fun and easy necklace with a garden party in mind.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Determine the desired length for the necklace (how low you want it to drape), considering the garment’s neckline. The length will be dependent on the wearer’s neck size, but in general, most necklaces that are worn high (closer to the neck) are between 14 and 16 inches in length. Then, create a base of twisted wire for the floral necklace; I chose 22-guage gold aluminum wire. For a 16-inch necklace, cut a length of wire approximately 34 inches in length (the twisting will reduce the finished length). Fold each cut end of the wire over, approximately 8.75 inches from each cut end so that the two ends slightly overlap each other in the center of the length of wire. Bend the cut end tips of the wire backward, over each other, linking them together, and give each end tip a twist or two. (This center section will be covered with flowers, but make sure the connection is tight and smooth, which might require crimping the section with pliers.) Next, twist each folded end of the now doubled wire once or twice, to form a small loop (for attachment later). Finally, holding one end loop in one hand, begin twisting the wires together at that loop end with your other hand, moving your twisting hand slightly across the length of wire after each twist, until you reach the loop at the opposite end.

DESIGN TIP: You can twist the wire quickly by securing one loop to a stable foundation and inserting and securing the opposite loop into the chuck of an electric or cordless variable-speed drill or screwdriver. Set the drill at a slow speed, and then, holding the wire taut, press the drill trigger in short “pulses.”

Step 2

Gently deconstruct (cut apart) several miniature Cymbidium orchid blooms using flower scissors—“petals” (two are petals; three are sepals); labellum (lip); and column (back part of the “throat”). Also dissect the carpels from the sepals of a few Helleborus blooms (Helleborus have sepals, not petals). Place the deconstructed parts into like groups.

Step 3.1

Glue Cymbidium petals and sepals to the twisted wire with liquid floral adhesive. Starting at one end of the twisted wire, apply a dab of adhesive to the front surface of a few petals/sepals, at the top, and allow it to become tacky. Then press the wire into the adhesive.

Step 3.2

Next, place petals/sepals atop the wire, offset, with each being atop and between two lower petals/sepals. Press the tops of the petals/sepals into the adhesive, ensuring that the wire is sealed between the two layers of petals/sepals. Continue this process across the length of the twisted wire, but allow the adhesive to completely dry before moving from one section to the next. Also, pinch the tops of the petals/sepals in the upper and lower rows together to ensure they seal fully to the wire.

DESIGN TIP: I opted to create a sweeping motion with the petals/sepals, placing them perpendicular to the wire on the right and then gradually angling them as I worked toward the left side of the wire. You can also place all petals/sepals perpendicular to the wire, or you can place them perpendicular to the wire in the center and gradually angling them outward toward both ends. Have fun with the placement; just make sure you fully cover the entire length of the wire, leaving only the loops at the ends exposed.

Step 4

Starting in the center of the necklace and moving toward each end, glue arrowhead leaves, artistically and somewhat randomly, to the top portion of the necklace with liquid floral adhesive, to cover the exposed base ends of the petals/sepals and to create a base on which to glue other botanical materials.

Step 5

Glue botanicals into the design, one type at a time, along the length of the wire, with liquid floral adhesive—“leaves” of Venus flytraps, Cymbidium labella and columns, dissected Helleborus carpels and sepals, Myoporum blooms, oleander buds, and sprigs of Nandina. Place the botanical materials to create balance—visual and physical (heavier in the center)—and with a sense of line that will look good on the body and with the garment worn. Make sure to conceal the adhesive, and don’t move the design too much until the adhesive is completely dry.

DESIGN TIP: For the wearer’s comfort, choose only relatively small and lightweight blooms and foliages for a design of this type.

Step 6

Spray the fresh botanicals in the design with FloraLife® Clear Crowning Glory®, and allow to dry. Tie a length of ribbon through each wire loop at each end of the necklace, enabling the necklace to be tied on at the back of the neck with a simple bow. Store the flower necklace in a hydration chamber with ample damp paper towels to ensure the design remains perfect until worn.

