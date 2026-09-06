Gearing up for growth, Suntory Flowers adds a top-performing veteran to its North American team, Rebecca Lusk. In her new role as Commercial Director for Retail Market Development, Rebecca will lead Suntory’s retail-facing commercial strategy and program development, with a focus on big-box national accounts and independent retailers.

She brings more than 25 years of experience optimizing the grower-to-retail pipeline, including roles at Dümmen Orange and, more recently, McHutchison.

Commenting on her appointment, General Manager T Jay Higgins said:

“Establishing a dedicated commercial leadership role will accelerate our growth by strengthening our big-box and national account strategies. Rebecca has a proven track record and long-standing relationships that will take our sales and presence at retail to the next level. She will be a great addition to our team.”

With gratitude and appreciation, Rebecca looks forward to a new chapter in her career.

“Today, I have the privilege of joining Suntory Flowers. They have given me the opportunity to continue doing what I enjoy most: connecting innovative products with meaningful retail programs that create value for growers, retailers and consumers. I am excited to begin this new chapter, learn from my new colleagues, build new relationships and contribute to the continued success of Suntory Flowers. At the same time, I carry with me the lessons, friendships and experiences from Dϋmmen Orange that have shaped who I am today.”

For more information, please visit our commercial site, Suntory Flowers. For ideas and inspiration, visit our consumer site, Suntory Garden Club.

About Suntory Flowers

Since the groundbreaking introduction of Surfinia, the first vegetatively propagated petunias, Suntory has led the way in bringing innovative new varieties to market. These include Million Bells calibrachoas, Sun Parasol/Sundaville mandevillas, Senetti pericallis and Soiree catharanthus. Cut flower brands include Moon carnations, Applause roses and BluOcean chrysanthemums. From Suntory’s origins as a beverage company in Japan, its focus is to create new products that enrich people’s lives. Suntory Flowers’ message for consumers is “Kantan, Kirei, Jobu,” which means “Easy to Grow, Gorgeous, Longevity” in Japanese. Enjoy Suntory’s “top-shelf” varieties.