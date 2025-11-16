Alexandria, Virginia – Sustainabloom has released a brand-new free resource to help floral retailers take actionable, measurable steps toward sustainability. The Sustainability Planning Template for Retail Florists is designed to make sustainability planning approachable for businesses of all sizes: helping users assess where they are today, identify opportunities for improvement, and create a trackable plan to move forward.



Developed in collaboration with leading floral businesses and industry experts, the template reflects both scientific insights and real-world applications. It was created to meet florists where they are, recognizing that every business’s path toward sustainability looks a little different. Based on an industry-wide survey published earlier this year by the Sustainabloom team, sustainability planning was identified as an emerging practice in floriculture businesses.



“Many businesses want to be more sustainable but don’t know where to start,” said Kevin McCarthy, President and CEO of Family Flowers. “This new template changes that. It gives florists a clear, practical roadmap that’s flexible enough to fit their needs and powerful enough to inspire meaningful change.”



The Sustainability Planning Template encourages users to evaluate their current practices through a simple five-part framework known as FLOWS – covering Flowers, Location, Operations, Waste, and Supply Chain. It guides users in setting realistic goals, tracking progress, and celebrating achievements over time.

More than just a checklist, the template is an invitation to turn good intentions into measurable results. Florists can document their sustainability commitments, identify growth areas, and follow a suggested six-month timeline that supports continuous improvement, from planning and implementation to reflection and adjustment.

“The template was built with input from across the floral community. We listened to florists, gathered feedback from experts, and tested ideas with a real shop,” said Amanda Solliday, lead project researcher from NC State University.

“The result is a living tool: one that grows with the industry and helps every business make progress at its own pace.”

The new resource is part of Sustainabloom’s growing suite of free educational tools that make sustainability attainable and rewarding for every segment of the floriculture industry. Future versions of the Sustainability Planning Template are already in development and will be tailored for additional industry segments.

The Sustainability Planning Template for Florists is now available for free download on the Sustainabloom website here.