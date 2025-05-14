“Texas florists are reminding the world that flowers do so much more than brighten a room—they bring hope, comfort, and solidarity during life’s darkest moments,” writes Jill Brooke on Flower Power Daily.

“In the wake of the devastating flash floods that hit Texas’ Hill Country over the July 4th holiday, one Houston-area florist took action. Kimmie Gibson, owner of Glorious Kreations in Kingwood, saw an immediate need: grieving families shouldn’t have to worry about funeral flowers when they’ve already lost so much.”

“Within days, she had rallied more than 50 local florists across Texas—from Austin to San Antonio and beyond—to create a network of support hubs. Their mission? To provide free funeral floral arrangements to families of the victims and ease the burden of saying goodbye.”

“This powerful act of collective compassion highlights an important lesson for florists everywhere: community engagement matters—especially in times of crisis.”

“Flowers are a simple way to show someone that we care about them in what they are going through,” says Kimmie Gibson. “Love how the flower community has come together.”

“When florists partner with one another, they can pool resources, share costs, and reach more people in need than they ever could alone. It’s also a chance to build trust and goodwill with local customers who see firsthand that your business stands for something more than sales.”

So generous was the outpouring of those wanting to help that the Texas Florists’ Association issued a statement of gratitude.

“We are touched and grateful for the support of the floral community in Texas and across the country who have offered their help,” the statement said, noting that it hopes to partner as well with the Texas Funeral Directors Association and florists in Kerr County as needs become known.

As Jordan Gibson from Glorious Kreations shares, “florists from all over Texas are coming together to cover these families with love right now.” These efforts reinforce how there can be much that unites us vs. divides us. Gibson is hoping the publicity also is shared with grieving family members who will juggle so much during the coming days.

“Whether you’re in a hurricane zone, wildfire area, or a region facing economic hardship, it is always prudent to ask: How can I partner with other florists to be ready when my community needs help?”

“Could you organize a relief fund or free service network like the Texas group did?

Are there local nonprofits or churches you could team up with? Do you have an emergency plan for sourcing flowers when supply chains break down? The Texas flood response shows that florists aren’t just flower shops—they’re neighbors, helpers, and problem solvers.”

