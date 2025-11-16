New initiative builds on proven “Self Care Made Easy” test market success, calls on industry to partner through investment and free toolkit activation.

Carlsbad, CA – That Flower Feeling, the floral industry’s newly independent national marketing initiative, today announced the official launch date of Monday, November 17th, for its next major campaign, “Just Add Flowers.” Building on the incredible success of its previous Self Care message, this new initiative is designed to do one simple thing: get more flowers into homes, more often.

The “Just Add Flowers” campaign reframes flowers from a “special occasion” purchase to an “everyday essential.” It provides a simple, powerful call to action for consumers to instantly elevate any moment—their morning coffee, a friend’s reunion, a housewarming gift, a work-from-home desk, or a relaxing bath—by just adding flowers.

This new campaign builds directly on the momentum of the “Self Care Made Easy” campaign. A dedicated test market for “Self Care” proved the marketing model, delivering a significant and immediate lift in everyday flower sales. This demonstrated that a unified, national message resonates with consumers and, most importantly, motivates them to make a purchase. “Just Add Flowers” is the next evolution of this successful strategy.

“We have proven that this collaborative marketing model works. Now, we are asking the industry to unite again as we launch ‘Just Add Flowers,'” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “To make this campaign a household name, we need a two-pronged partnership: first, a financial investment to power the national media buy, and second, active participation by using our ‘Just Add Flowers’ toolkit at the local and regional level.”

To support this, That Flower Feeling has created a comprehensive and complete toolkit for all industry members. It is packed with professionally designed social media assets, digital ads, print materials, and in-store signage to bring the national campaign to local customers. The toolkit will be available for download on Monday, November 17th.

“We explored several powerful concepts, but ‘Just Add Flowers’ was the clear winner,” says Christopher Lewis, Creative Director with Logical Media Group. “It’s simple, direct, and actionable. It perfectly captures the new behavior we want to build—reframing flowers not just as a gift, but as an easy, everyday way for people to elevate their own lives. That’s the entire strategy in three simple words.”

The campaign’s reach is funded entirely by the industry, for the industry. Financial contributions directly power the media buy for “Just Add Flowers,” placing ads on platforms and channels where consumers spend their time.

“This is the perfect example of fostering community over competition,” says Cameron Pappas, a retail florist and dedicated TFF contributor. “When we all work together and invest in a unified message, we create a rising tide that lifts every single one of our businesses. ‘Just Add Flowers’ is a campaign that every florist can get behind, and I’m proud to support it because it’s an investment in the entire industry’s success.”

In another example of industry collaboration, the “Just Add Flowers” name is generously made available for the campaign’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) use through a licensing agreement with FernTrust, who holds the B2B trademark.

That Flower Feeling is asking all industry members to partner in this movement by considering a financial contribution and downloading the toolkit to bring this powerful message to customers.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The brand and its first campaign, “Self Care Made Easy,” were initially launched by CalFlowers.

Now operating as a newly independent organization, the national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically proven benefits they bring to health and happiness. “Just Add Flowers” is its second major national campaign. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry.

For more information and to access the “Just Add Flowers” toolkit, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org available on Monday, November 17th.