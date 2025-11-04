Carlsbad, CA – That Flower Feeling has appointed Debora Steier to its Development Committee. The organization leads the national movement to inspire Americans to enjoy flowers daily, most notably through its newly released “Just Add Flowers” direct to consumer marketing campaign

Debora Steier brings decades of leadership and innovation, most recently as Vice President of Floral at Albertsons Cos., where she consistently exceeded growth targets and inspired new thinking. Upon retiring in May 2024, she launched a consulting firm supporting floral businesses and has continued her industry involvement through volunteer leadership.

Debora’s many accolades include being named Marketer of the Year by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA formerly PMA), and she previously served as Chair of the Floral Council and on the PMA Board of Directors, shaping the future of the floral sector.

“I am thrilled to join That Flower Feeling’s development committee. This organization presents a unique opportunity for the entire floral community to help drive nationwide sales, and I am eager to contribute to this important mission,” said Debora Steier.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Debora’s expertise, humor, and vision during this dynamic new phase, as we roll out our ‘Just Add Flowers’ campaign to encourage U.S. consumers to embrace flowers for self-care, home décor, and everyday joy,” said Karen Oie, Chair of the Development Committee.

Debora now enjoys traveling with her husband and remains deeply connected to floral trends while dedicating her energy to That Flower Feeling’s mission.

For more information or to support That Flower Feeling, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically-proven benefits they bring to health and happiness. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry. For more information, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.