San Marcos, CA – That Flower Feeling, the digital-first marketing association dedicated to making flowers an essential part of everyday self-care, is thrilled to announce the appointment of four new Board Members and a new Marketing Committee Member. These additions reflect that Flower Feeling’s commitment to industry collaboration, innovation, and driving floral consumption in the United States.

New TFF Board Members:

• Corrine Heck, CEO, Details Flowers Software

• Lisa Nason, Marketing Director, Kennicott Brothers

• Genoveva Pombo, Director of Communications and Marketing, Asocolflores

• Maray Smith, Vice President, Marketing & Product Development, The Elite Flower

“We are thrilled that they have agreed to serve the entire floral industry. I’m genuinely excited about the talent, experience, and wisdom they bring to the board,” said Chris Drummond, Chair of the Board. “Proud to work beside each and every one of you!” added Joe Don Zetzsche, Vice Chair.

New Marketing Committee Member

• Alejandra Fernández, Marketing Leader for Latin America, Dümmen Orange

Lisa Nason, Marketing Committee Chair, shared, “We’re excited to have Alejandra join That Flower Feeling’s Marketing Committee. Her industry insight and marketing experience with Dümmen Orange will bring a valuable perspective as we elevate That Flower Feeling’s message

across the floral industry.”

Looking Ahead with Excitement

That Flower Feeling is genuinely excited to welcome Corrine, Maray, Genoveva, and Lisa to our Board leadership, and Alejandra to our Marketing Committee. Their diverse expertise, passion, and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to grow our mission of inspiring

everyday floral enjoyment across the United States and help shape the future of our floral marketing campaign. We look forward to the innovative ideas and collaborative energy they bring to both the board and the marketing committee, helping us amplify That Flower Feeling’s impact in the floral industry and beyond.

About That Flower Feeling:

That Flower Feeling is a national marketing campaign designed to promote the joy and benefits of flowers. Funded by floral industry leaders, TFF aims to increase flower consumption by highlighting the positive impact of flowers on emotional well-being, creativity, and connection. Through innovative marketing strategies and partnerships, TFF continues to inspire people to experience the power of flowers in their daily lives.

For more information about That Flower Feeling and its initiatives, please visit [thatflowerfeeling.org].

Bios

Corrine Heck

Corrine Heck, the founder of Details Flowers Software, has an impressive journey in the floral industry, evolving from an event designer to a software developer and now serving as the CEO. She established Details Flowers Software to empower event florists to manage and expand their businesses efficiently. With over two decades of experience, Corrine’s vision has blossomed into a global solution with thousands of users. Corrine’s contributions to the floral industry have earned recognition from the Society of American Florists, GrowFL, Inc Magazine, and the University of Florida. She resides in Ormond Beach, Florida, with her family on their 8-acre farm.

Maray Smith

Maray is the Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at The Elite Flower, where she drives strategic initiatives to enhance brand positioning and accelerate market growth. With a proven track record in integrating marketing, sales, and product strategies, Maray has successfully led high-impact product launches and go-to-market strategies. She previously held leadership roles at Sunburst Farms, Dole Fresh Flowers, and Riverdale Farms. Maray holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Florida International University and is an active industry leader.

Genoveva Pombo

Genoveva Pombo serves as the Director of Communications and Marketing at Asocolflores, leading national and global strategies for the promotion of the Colombian flower industry through the “Flowers of Colombia” brand. With over 17 years of experience in marketing, international promotion, and strategic communications, Genoveva holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing management from ESIC Business & Marketing School in Madrid and completed additional studies in Denmark at Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College.

Lisa Nason

Lisa Nason is the Marketing Director at Kennicott Brothers, where she leads strategic initiatives that connect the floral industry with meaningful customer engagement. With over two decades of experience in marketing and analytics, she brings a passion for growth, innovation, and elevating

the role of flowers in everyday life.

Alejandra Fernández

Alejandra Fernández is the Marketing Leader for Latin America at Dümmen Orange, a global breeding company. With over seven years of experience in both B2B and B2C industries, she combines strategic thinking with a passion for emotionally driven branding and digital innovation. An Industrial Designer with a specialization in Marketing Management, Alejandra has developed and led regional strategies across Latin America, connecting breeders, producers, and end consumers through integrated campaigns and creative content.