Full Press Release Below

Source: Calflowers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 24, 2025

That Flower Feeling Is Taking Off: CalFlowers Launches TFF as a Standalone, Industry-Supported Brand

[California, U.S.] — After more than four years of vision, investment, and dedication, That Flower Feeling (TFF) is officially taking flight. CalFlowers, the California Association of Flower Growers and Shippers, proudly announces the formal operational separation of TFF — transitioning it into a fully independent, industry-supported brand effective September 1, 2025.

Since its inception in early 2020, CalFlowers has invested over $3 million in building the TFF brand, establishing a campaign team, and activating strategic industry partnerships. From the beginning, the board knew that the initiative would one day grow beyond CalFlowers’ care — and that day has come. While the organization will continue to fund TFF for the next three years, this transition allows the brand to spread its wings as a unified voice for the global floral industry.

“From day one, we believed That Flower Feeling could become something much bigger than any one organization,” said Jeanne Taggart Boes, President of the CalFlowers Board of Directors, and Executive Director of the San Francisco Flower Market. “Our goal was to launch a campaign with staying power — to prove the concept, build the brand, and set it free with everything it needs to thrive. We’re incredibly proud to see the industry stepping forward to carry it forward.”

TFF’s mission has always been to grow the floral market by connecting with consumers through the lens of everyday self-care. Through vibrant social media campaigns, engaging influencer content, and dynamic retail partnerships, TFF has become the floral industry’s leading consumer-facing brand — a movement that inspires people to enjoy flowers in their everyday lives, not just on special occasions.

“CalFlowers didn’t just build a brand — we built a runway,” said Lane De Vries, Executive Director of CalFlowers. “TFF now has a staffed team, an engaged board of directors, and meaningful momentum. We’re excited to see what’s next for the campaign, and we’re equally energized about new programs CalFlowers is preparing to grow the U.S. floral market in new ways.”

One of the TFF’s most successful funding mechanisms is the consumer-focused Unit Sales Program, developed by CalFlowers board member Cagney Miller of Mobi’s and B-Fresh Floral. Branded sleeves, picks, and other industry hardgoods help deliver the TFF message directly into the hands of shoppers across the country.

“The Unit Sales Program has proven that we can meet consumers where they are — and deliver a message that resonates and inspires,” said Cagney Miller. “I’m proud of the role we’ve played in shaping this campaign, and I’m thrilled to see it continue as a national brand the industry can truly get behind.”

This strategic handoff ensures that That Flower Feeling will continue to thrive with broad-based industry support, while CalFlowers remains focused on its mission to serve members through education, industry support, and marketing innovation.

“We’ve reached the moment we’ve all been working for,” said Chris Drummond, Chair of the TFF Advisory Board. “Thanks to CalFlowers’ leadership, TFF is poised for its next chapter — one driven by industry collaboration and continued growth.”

“TFF is just one example of how CalFlowers turns big ideas into bold action,” said Joost Bongaerts, CalFlowers Board Member and CEO of Florabundance. “Our members benefit from programs that don’t just react to trends — they set them. We’re proud to have launched TFF and even more excited about what’s ahead for CalFlowers and the entire floral community.”

For more information on That Flower Feeling, visit: www.thatflowerfeeling.org

To learn more about CalFlowers, visit: www.cafgs.org