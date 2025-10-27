“From Impulse to Habit — Driving Daily Floral Consumption with Just Add Flowers”

Anaheim, CA — That Flower Feeling, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit dedicated to promoting a culture of everyday floral enjoyment, will host an industry-wide webinar, “From Impulse to Habit: Driving Daily Floral Consumption with Just Add Flowers,” on Tuesday, November 11th at 12:30 PM Eastern. This interactive webinar aims to equip floral professionals with actionable strategies for transforming the occasional flower purchase into a regular habit. Open to growers, wholesalers, mass-market retailers, and florists, the program will feature data-driven insights—like the Texas Test Market’s success doubling year-over-year sales lift — and a step-by-step playbook for seamlessly integrating the new “Just Add Flowers” assets into marketing plans.

Featured Speakers:

Vanessa Leite, Executive Director, That Flower Feeling

Madison Greene, Marketing & Communications Director, That Flower Feeling

Christopher Lewis, Creative Director, Logical Media Group

Additional guest speakers to be announced

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern

Registration Details: Click here.

The agenda includes:

Best practices on leveraging campaign data to drive sales and boost everyday floral purchases.

Guidance on implementing the 2026 ‘Just Add Flowers’ playbook for marketing and in-store use.

Messaging training from campaign strategist Christopher of Logical, focused on turning impulse buys into routine sales.

A special “Why I Invest” segment sharing direct benefits from a long-term campaign contributor.

“This webinar is designed to help our industry stop just selling flowers and start building consumer habits that last,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “We’re excited to share these impactful tools and insights with our community.”

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is the national marketing initiative for the U.S. floral industry, bringing the joy and wellness benefits of fresh flowers to everyday life. The campaign is committed to increasing floral consumption by promoting four key pillars: self-care, mindfulness, gift-giving, and home decor.