Carlsbad, California – That Flower Feeling has launched “Just Add Flowers,” a new national campaign inviting Americans to use flowers as a simple, repeatable ritual woven into everyday life—from self-care and mindfulness to home décor and gift giving. Designed for the modern and busy consumer, the campaign reframes flowers as an everyday essential rather than just a special-occasion luxury.

“Just Add Flowers” is the second major national campaign from That Flower Feeling and builds on a proven model that has already delivered measurable gains in everyday floral sales in test markets. Backed by floral industry stakeholders, the campaign is being rolled out across digital and audio channels where the core 25–55 U.S. consumer audience spends time, including Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.

To help the floral industry plug into this momentum, That Flower Feeling has created a Just Add Flowers toolkit featuring ready-made assets that carry through the same approachable, lifestyle-driven tone and visuals as the consumer campaign. The toolkit includes posters, in-store signage, and social media graphics and copy that florists, wholesalers, importers, and mass-market retailers can use to echo the national message in their own channels. The goal is to make it easy for any U.S. floral business—regardless of size or in-house marketing capacity—to invite consumers to “Just Add Flowers” more often.

How to Access the Toolkit

Visit: https://thatflowerfeeling.org/marketing-assets/

If you haven’t already, register to access our assets.

Click “Just Add Flowers Marketing Assets.”

From there, you can instantly download posters, social content, and campaign visuals and start inviting your customers to “Just Add Flowers” to their everyday lives—no special occasion required.

As “Just Add Flowers” rolls out nationwide, industry support is essential to maintain momentum and build on early success. Continued investment in the campaign’s marketing fund, paired with active use of the toolkit at the local level, will help keep flowers top of mind for U.S. consumers and drive long-term, non-holiday growth in floral sales across every segment of the supply chain. To learn more, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org or email info@thatflowerfeeling.org.