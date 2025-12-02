How AI, sustainability and emotional design are transforming one of the industry’s biggest days.

By Kat Castagnoli, AIFD

With Valentine’s Day 2026 landing on a Saturday, florists nationwide are bracing for a complex mix of opportunity and chaos. The good news? Americans’ love affair with flowers shows no sign of fading.

According to the Society of American Florists (SAF), 35 percent of Americans purchased fresh flowers or plants for Valentine’s Day 2025—the highest level of flower gifting in 11 years—up from 28 percent in 2024 and slightly ahead of 2023’s record 34 percent. Despite rising costs, tariffs and economic uncertainty, 65 percent of floral design professionals say their first-half of 2025 sales are holding steady or rising, and more than one-third expect year-end numbers to surpass last year’s totals.

Together, these figures point to one prediction. The consumer forecast for next year’s Valentine’s Day looks promisingly profitable.

AI, Automation and Smarter Selling

To tackle this “Super Bowl” day in the flower industry, florists are embracing digital tools to boost efficiency and enhance customer experience. “These tools help generate leads, deliver high-touch service and improve communication throughout the buying journey,” says Lori Wheat, AAF, president of Lafayette Florist in Erie, Colo. “They also aid in labor—answering quick FAQs instead of taking up valuable staff time.”

From marketing automation to chatbots trained on Valentine-specific questions, technology is helping shops streamline operations while maintaining a personal touch. AI is also driving upselling and reminders, making it easier for customers to choose add-ons or schedule recurring deliveries.

Wheat is testing subscription-based models that keep love blooming long after Feb. 14. She has coined “Send Love. Repeat”—a pickup or delivery subscription for fresh wrapped bouquets, arrangements with recyclable vases or houseplants. It’s a reminder that “love should be expressed beyond Valentine’s Day,” she says. Programs like these turn one-time buyers into loyal, year-round customers.

Local Love: Balancing Heart and Hustle

Another defining trend for Valentine’s 2026: local love. Consumers increasingly want gifts rooted in their own communities, and florists are responding by teaming up with neighborhood artisans and growers. “Local chocolates, local artist cards, local candles, locally grown orchid plants—we’re keeping it all close to home,” Wheat explains.

Still, “pricing remains a challenge as rising costs impact every channel,” she says. “We continue to review our recipes and pricing structures to protect profitability, but keeping pace with cost fluctuations is an ongoing effort.” Her team’s approach: simplify and streamline.

“We’re regularly adjusting recipes by cost and efficiency and implementing limited selections to maximize production,” notes Wheat. “We’re also collaborating with wholesale partners to stay ahead of fluctuations, all while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect.”

At the wholesale level, Joost Bongaerts, CEO of Florabundance Inc., told floraldaily.com that Valentine’s Day 2025 saw “substantial growth in online and phone orders, complemented by a surge in last-minute walk-in sales.” He added, “Pickup orders surged significantly, with some florists reporting a 50 percent or higher increase in last-minute pickups.”

That trend is expected to continue into 2026, especially with the holiday falling on a Saturday. Florists anticipate even higher weekend traffic and same-day pickups—a pattern that reinforces the need for preplanning, efficient staffing and streamlined order systems to handle both online and in-store demand.

Flowers, Colors and Forms

The Valentine’s Day 2026 aesthetic is shaping up to be softer, more sculptural and more sustainable—a shift from the hyper-saturated reds of years past toward palettes and textures that feel personal, grounded and elevated.

The “2025-2026 American Floral Trends” forecast predicts palettes such as Whisper (peach, basil, wild rose), Embrace (blush and honeycomb), and Umbra (lemon, raspberry and coral). Translating that to Valentine’s design means pairing the familiar warmth of red with new neutrals like blush, mauve, terracotta and sage. A bouquet might feature garden roses in dusty pink accented with basil-green foliage, or a modern mix of coral Ranunculus and peach tulips.

According to a 2026 trend report from James Cress Florist & Events in Smithtown, N.Y., “bold hues, stand-out sculptural arrangements and a return to nature-inspired design are defining 2026.”

While roses remain the emotional anchor of Valentine’s Day, designers are blending them with character stems that add form and personality—Protea for its architectural presence, Anthurium for sheen and shape, and Ranunculus or sweet peas for softness. Of note, TheSpruce.com calls Protea the major “it” flower for 2026 due to its distinctive sculptural quality and sustainable appeal.

To add depth, designers are layering textural elements like grasses, seed pods or dried accents to create arrangements that feel fresh from the garden rather than mass-produced. Expect asymmetry, movement and negative space to replace compact symmetry.

An Artistic Sentiment

For florists, these shifts offer clear merchandising opportunities:

Create two distinct palettes—Classic Romance (red, crimson, merlot) and Modern Love (blush, terracotta, sage).

Market sculptural or asymmetrical designs as statement Valentine’s arrangements.

Use sustainable or upcycled containers and mechanics to reinforce an eco-conscious message.

Incorporate locally grown or seasonal blooms to add a distinctive touch.

The takeaway: Valentine’s Day 2026 designs should feel curated and intentional. As more customers seek authenticity over excess, the artistry behind each bouquet becomes as important as the sentiment it conveys.

Timing and Teamwork: Preplanning Pays Off

Because Valentine’s Day 2026 falls on a Saturday—typically the busiest day of the week for florists—encouraging pre-Feb. 14 ordering not only prevents staff burnout but also helps maintain quality and timing.

“We’re looking to do fresh flowers paired with local chocolates delivered on Thursday or Friday with messaging like, ‘Start Valentine’s Weekend with Love,’” Wheat says. She is also planning early-delivery incentives, tiered pricing and plenty of ready-to-go designs for walk-ins.

Mary McCarthy, a wedding and events consultant at The Blooming Idea in The Woodlands, Texas, said she begins preparation for Valentine’s Day the day after the previous holiday, according to a February blog on DetailsFlowers.com. “I take stock of what flowers I have left over—what I over-ordered, what didn’t sell well,” she explained. “I also take notes on what processes worked well and didn’t, and where we can improve for the next Valentine’s Day. Keeping records from previous years is so helpful.”

McCarthy also said it’s essential to reach out to your customer base early. “We send a personalized email three to four weeks before the holiday to ask if they’d like to order the same as last year,” she noted. “We get an excellent response to this—and the customer appreciates the reminder.”

The team at The Blooming Idea begins prepping vases with greenery a week before Valentine’s, arranges flowers five days in advance and keeps everything in the cooler. “I buy lunch for all the staff on Feb. 13 and 14 and always give a bonus after the holiday for a job well done,” McCarthy said. That kind of foresight and team care keeps both morale and quality high during the year’s most intense holiday.

Cautious Optimism, Creative Momentum

While SAF cautions it’s too early to predict 2026 sales precisely, the organization remains “optimistic that the positive trends of 2025 will carry forward into 2026.” Between tech-driven service, subscription models, sustainable aesthetics and local collaborations, florists are proving that creativity and community can thrive even in a challenging economy.

And, as Wheat put it, the goal for 2026 is simple: “Start early, simplify the menu and make every delivery feel personal.” Because even in an age of automation, flowers remain the most human way to say, “I love you.”