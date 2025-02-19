The Bloom Together Initiative returns to Doral on March 3rd, 2025, to celebrate its 5th anniversary! This exciting event will take place during the WFFSA Convention, bringing the floral industry together for a memorable celebration.

The 5th Annual Bloom Together Event Returns – A Must-Attend Night for the Floral Industry 🌸🎸

Doral, FL – The 5th Annual Bloom Together Event (#TBTE25), organized by The Bloom Together Initiative, is set to take place on March 3rd, 2025, marking a milestone in the floral industry’s most anticipated networking and collaboration event. From 7 PM to 12 AM, the event will unfold at an exciting new venue—Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen in CityPlace Doral.

After four successful years of fostering connections, #TBTE25 promises to be bigger, brighter, and more inspiring than ever. Designed to bring together floral professionals from across the industry, this one-night networking experience highlights the power of collaboration, innovation, and community-building, making it one of North America’s must-attend floral industry events.

A New Venue That Blends Networking with Entertainment

This year, attendees will experience Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, a venue known for its energetic atmosphere, live music, and craft cocktail culture. Conveniently located in CityPlace Doral, the venue’s lively setting will enhance the interactive networking experience, making it easier for attendees to engage, connect, and celebrate the floral industry’s shared successes.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s event embraces a bold flamingo theme 🦩—a symbol of vibrancy and resilience, much like the floral community itself. The space will feature Instagram-worthy floral installations, creating stunning backdrops that showcase the artistry of flowers in a unique and immersive way.

A Night That Extends Beyond Networking 🎶💃

For the first time, The Bloom Together Event will extend past 10:45 PM, turning into a high-energy celebration with music and dancing. This addition provides attendees with even more opportunities to connect, unwind, and enjoy the spirit of community that defines the floral industry.

A Celebration with a Purpose 🌱

Beyond networking, #TBTE25 continues its tradition of giving back. This year’s event will support Seed Your Future and the American Floral Endowment, two organizations dedicated to fostering education, research, and career development in floriculture and agriculture.

A Testament to the Power of Collaboration

The Bloom Together Event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, showcasing how 60+ companies from all sectors of the floral industry can come together to support connection, innovation, and growth. This event is made possible through the incredible support of its industry partners, demonstrating the strength and unity within the floral community.

A huge thank you to all of the collaborators of The Bloom Together Event:

Gardens America, FloraLink, IFD, Chrysal, Details Flowers, Jet Fresh Flowers, Danziger Americas, United Selections, Royal Flowers Group, Farm Exports, Deliflor, Denver Wholesale Florist, Jacobson, Esmeralda Farms, Holex, Bloomia, SAF, Continental Floral Greens, South Florals Group, Flowers and Cents, Mayesh, Allure, BallSB, Riverdale Farms, Koronet, Florabundance, CalFlowers Association, Ecuamia, Misty Flowers, Tessa, Floral Trade Distributors, Tropical Blooms Inc, Armellini Logistics, Valley Springs, US Greens Corp, Bill Doran, Zion Flowers, The Produce News, Ecoflor Group, Universal Greens, Elite Flower, Farms Connect, Stellar Farms, Ripe Locker, Thursd.com, De Ruiter, Hilverda De Boer, South Florida Transit, Innovaflora, Traze, ICON Selections, Galleria Farms, EQR, Pollen Talent, Queens Flowers, Alore Events, Above All Flowers, New Bloom Solutions, Seed Your Future, American Floral Endowment, Flowers of Colombia, Native Blooms, Continental Farms, Rosa Prima, andFresh From Source.

For more information or to register, industry professionals are encouraged to email connect@newbloomsolutions.com.

🎟️ FREE attendee pre-registration closes on February 28, 2025. E-tickets are required for entry.

About The Bloom Together Initiative

The Bloom Together Initiative is a movement dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and community within the floral industry. Through networking events, floral events calendar, educational resources, and industry partnerships, it aims to unite professionals in a supportive and collaboration-driven environment.