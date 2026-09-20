For most florists, Christmas and Hanukkah rank high in total dollar volume thanks to the length of the season and the sale of high-priced items like large centerpieces and custom wreaths. However, while December can be one of the most rewarding months of the year, it can also become one of the most draining. Orders increase, customer expectations rise, and teams feel the pressure of trying to do everything for everyone. The difference between a joyful season and a jumbled mess often comes down to one thing: planning ahead.

A successful holiday season doesn’t happen in December. It begins months earlier, with clear decisions, intentional preparation and a willingness to simplify where it matters most.

And it isn’t just about sales—it’s about sustainability. When you plan early, hire thoughtfully and design intentionally, you create space for your team to do their best work. What’s more, you ensure that when the season ends, you’re energized, not exhausted, and ready to embrace the new year.

Stick With What Already Works

One of the smartest ways to reduce holiday stress is to resist the urge to reinvent everything each year. Instead of creating a brand-new menu, start with the products and designs your customers already love, then adapt them for the season. Proven recipes, familiar mechanics and established price points help designers work faster while maintaining consistency and profitability.

Christine Guenther, owner of Wildflower Stem and Sundry, follows this approach. The Maryland-based business, with locations in Arnold, Glen Burnie and Howard County, focuses on refining its core offerings rather than starting over each holiday season. “We try to focus on what we do best and put a holiday twist on that,” she says. “We sell the same shapes and sizes that we offer all year long. We already have a price point and target—we just make a subtle tweak.”

Her business sells primarily fresh flowers and houseplants, along with gifts and home decor. During the holidays, Wildflower Stem and Sundry still offers traditional long, low-tray centerpieces, but has also updated its lineup with low cylindrical vase arrangements to reflect changing tastes. The shop’s top seasonal seller is the winter version of its blooming plant garden basket, which features a mix of Norfolk pine, lemon cypress, poinsettia and winterberries.

Another effective stress reducer is to curate a clear holiday menu. Too many options can overwhelm customers and create unnecessary strain for staff, while a focused collection simplifies production, ordering and sales. Guenther sums it up simply: “First and foremost, we stick to our catalog of offerings. We sell our menu only.”

A defined holiday collection helps customers make decisions more quickly. And rather than saying yes (or no) to every custom request, florists can guide shoppers toward thoughtfully designed offerings that are polished, easy to order and ready to execute.

Promote Pre-Orders

Another way for florists to assuage stress is to treat the holidays like a slow build, not a sudden burst. Pink Clover Flowers, an LA-based business with additional stores in San Francisco and Honolulu, focuses on premium same-day flower delivery for individual and corporate clients. “Our team handles everyday orders as well as large seasonal demand,” says Inna Taskaeva, CEO. “Holiday planning is a very important part of how we operate each year.”

For Christmas and Hanukkah, they offer both traditional and modern holiday florals. “Our style usually leans cleaner and more elevated than the typical holiday look, so many clients come to us for something that feels festive but still current and premium,” says Taskaeva. “Our top sellers are holiday centerpieces for hosting, front-entry wreaths, winter floral gifts, and larger custom pieces for corporate clients and family gatherings.”

She adds: “For several years now, our absolute bestseller for Hanukkah has been our Dora arrangement, a mix of white and blue Hydrangea, roses and other flowers. Our Christmas Tree arrangement, which comes in a ceramic vase, is a popular and long-lasting centerpiece to display at home or give as a gift.”

Pink Clover opens pre-orders long before the December rush. A few months out, they review product mix, delivery flow, staffing, customer behavior and what sold well the year before. “We also pay close attention to returning clients, because many holiday customers come back each season and want the process to feel easy,” she says. Taskaeva credits their efficiency to approaching planning as an ongoing operational system rather than viewing the holidays as just a short-term sales opportunity.

“We begin speaking about holiday availability in advance so customers can plan earlier, especially for major dates and larger custom orders. We communicate this through our website, social media, email and direct outreach to returning clients and corporate accounts,” she notes. “For us, early communication is important because holiday delivery windows and flower availability become more limited as the season gets closer.”

Pink Clover encourages early shopping. They send promo codes to repeat clients via email and offer advance access to holiday collections. “The earlier someone places an order, the easier it is for us to secure the exact flowers, colors and overall look they want,” says Taskaeva. Early shopping “also helps customers save money, because the closer it gets to the holiday, the more prices tend to rise as our vendors increase their pricing as well.”

Holiday success also depends on what is already in your shop before the rush begins. That’s why it pays to order inventory—hard goods, gifts and add-ons—earlier than you think you need to. Waiting too long can lead to shortages, delayed shipments and unnecessary stress.

Guenther says that at Wildflower Stem and Sundry, seasonal inventory arrives well before December. “Our December sales hover close to our May sales, so we must stock early. All giftware must be in the building by November.”

Planning purchases ahead gives you more choices, better pricing and time to merchandise intentionally instead of scrambling at the last minute.

Build a Workplace People Want to Stay In

Holiday planning is not just operational—it’s cultural. A calm Christmas season depends on a team that feels appreciated, supported and motivated.

“It’s been a long, slow and hard climb to build our company culture,” says Guenther. “Hourly retail employees have many options for where they can work. I discuss this all the time with my husband, who also works for the business. For us, it’s all about the intangible things we can offer our employees.”

For starters, she says, “it’s a beautiful experience working with flowers and this internally satisfies the creative types.” From there, Wildflower Stem and Sundry invests in year-round morale. “We offer fully stocked break rooms with soups, snacks, drinks, you name it. We understand that no one works well hangry.” In addition, every Friday, they treat their employees by bringing in free lunch.

“For some lighthearted fun, we do spirit weeks leading up to the holidays,” Guenther continues, describing dress-up days featuring floral prints, favorite sports jerseys or favorite decades, for example. “It’s not mandatory, of course, but you’d be surprised how many people get into it. We give prizes too, like $15 to $20 gift cards,” she says. “It’s a fun distraction that helps take the mental strain off how busy the holidays are.” Guenther adds that in high school her senior superlative was “most spirited,” but she lost that side of herself during years of corporate work. “I love getting back to it now as a business owner.”

It’s no surprise that Guenther wouldn’t pass up the chance for a post-holiday celebration with her team. Each year, Wildflower holds its Christmas party during the second week of January, once the rush is over. This year, the team went bowling; last year, they went ax throwing.

Food, fun and celebration aside, there are practical steps florists can take to protect their team’s capacity. One of the most overlooked parts of holiday planning is deciding what not to take on. When staff are juggling weddings, events, and daily orders all at once, burnout becomes almost inevitable.

Guenther’s team sets clear boundaries around their busiest weeks. “We handle the holiday rush by blocking out events. We don’t book any weddings or event work three weeks out from major holidays,” she says. This kind of intentional scheduling helps preserve energy for the work that matters most during peak season.

Of course, holiday crunch time also requires flexibility, which means shifting talent where it’s needed most. Before hiring seasonal help, consider how your team’s existing strengths can be redirected to support high-demand areas.

Guenther explains how her business adjusts internal roles during the rush: “Our wedding event design labor gets reallocated to holiday design. Plus, our two event sales employees work full time in the retail shop during the holidays.” This approach allows experienced employees to support the busiest parts of the business without compromising standards.

Remember: Calm Is a Business Strategy

There will always be unexpected challenges during the holidays. Deliveries change. Customers wait too long. Weather interferes. But florists who prepare early and operate with intention are far better positioned to handle the pressure.

Planning ahead doesn’t remove the holiday rush—it transforms it. It replaces panic with process, confusion with clarity and fatigue with momentum.

Staffing Without the Panic

Anticipating the holiday rush, Inna Taskaeva of Pink Clover Flowers plans carefully across production, customer service and delivery coordination. “We review expected volume, place flower and supply orders early, and organize recipes and workflow in advance,” she says.

Taskaeva also prepares for an increase in customer communication, as holiday orders often include timing requests, gift notes, venue details and custom changes. It’s a fast-paced environment with many moving parts.

“We make sure our team is ready for a heavier order load,” she explains. “But the holiday season isn’t just about producing more—it’s about keeping operations running smoothly as demand ramps up quickly.”

Staffing tends to become stressful when hiring is reactive. A phased approach makes the process far more manageable:

September-October : Identify returning seasonal staff and confirm availability. Taskaeva prioritizes “reliable people, not just available people.”

: Identify returning seasonal staff and confirm availability. Taskaeva prioritizes “reliable people, not just available people.” Early November : Hire and train additional support, particularly for production and fulfillment. Recruiting early allows time to train on real workflows and keep roles clearly defined, she says.

: Hire and train additional support, particularly for production and fulfillment. Recruiting early allows time to train on real workflows and keep roles clearly defined, she says. December: Shift the focus from hiring to scheduling. By this point, the team should be all set.

“The holiday season is not the time for confusion,” Taskaeva says. “Retention depends on clear structure, realistic expectations and steady communication—along with ensuring employees understand both the quality and pace required. When the workplace feels organized and expectations are consistent, people are more likely to stay.”

5 Holiday Planning Tasks Florists Can Do Now

View Your Website With Fresh Eyes: For new customers, your website will be their first impression of your floral design. Is it visually appealing and easy to navigate? How about on mobile devices?

Sketch a Tightly Edited Collection: Without reinventing the wheel, envision a holiday menu that’s focused and scalable.

Make a Product List: Review last year’s holiday sales and place orders for inventory, such as containers, ribbon, candles and add-ons.

Draft an Email: Compose a promotional message to encourage early shopping. Can you offer incentives for repeat clients, such as limited-edition designs, preferred delivery dates or discounted rates? Pre-orders give you valuable forecasting data, helping you purchase smarter and reduce waste, so don’t miss out.

Mark Your Calendar: Set target dates to email customers, open pre-orders, block events and celebrate success with your hard-working team.