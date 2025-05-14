Flower frogs are making a comeback in modern design. As more florists seek sustainable practices, the flower frog has been rediscovered.

Full Article Here

Source Mayesh

What’s a Flower Frog?

Join the eco-friendly movement with the Flower Frog! It’s time to embrace a trend that’s not only beneficial for the planet but also exudes serious vintage charm.

Flower frogs, the unsung heroes of the floral design world, have been gracing arrangements since the 16th century. Despite their long history, these clever devices were overshadowed by the convenience of other, modern tools, relegating them to the dusty attics of history. However, with the growing desire among florists to minimize their environmental impact, Flower frogs are experiencing a well-deserved renaissance. These sustainable alternatives reduce waste and come in many shapes and sizes, making them adaptable to nearly any design arrangement.

Tips for using flower frogs in your designs:

Choose the right frog for your container. Make sure the frog’s size and shape fit nicely in your vase or bowl.

Secure your frog with floral putty or adhesive to keep it in place.

Experiment with different angles and heights to create visual interest.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match different types of frogs in one arrangement!



Each type of frog has unique characteristics and methods of securing stems, ensuring that every bloom stands tall and proud. These versatile tools are most commonly used in wide-mouth vases, providing a sturdy base for even the most elaborate arrangements. Beyond their practical applications, flower frogs can also serve as stunning decorative elements in their own right.

An elegant flower frog can provide the perfect solution for those who have fallen in love with a shallow vase or bowl but find it difficult to use due to its inability to hold stems. Florists can transform the frog into a functional and fabulous vessel for their creations by placing it at the bottom of the shallow container. The flower frog acts as a stable foundation, allowing for the arrangement of stems in ways that would otherwise be impossible.

No matter which type of flower frog you choose, they all have one thing in common: they keep your foliage looking fabulous and upright. So experiment with different frogs to find the one that suits your style and makes your arrangements come to life!

General Safety & Use Tips:

Always handle flower frogs carefully to avoid injuring yourself; they can be EXTREMELY sharp.

Ensure your frog is securely placed in a container before adding water and stems.

Trim your stems at an angle to help them absorb water and fit better into the frog.

Change the water regularly to keep your arrangement fresh and prevent bacterial growth.

Clean your Flower Frogs thoroughly after each use to maintain their longevity.





It’s worth noting that while flowerfrogs can be used indefinitely, each cost can be very high for everyday design work. Fitz Designs recently launched their plastic flower frogs, which give you the best of both worlds: a reusable tool with a suction cup attachment for the right price!!