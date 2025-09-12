The Pete Garcia Company™ has entered into an exclusive agreement with Seaman Paper Company for the Wholesale Floral marketplace. We are pleased to launch together the SatinWrap® Floral line – across North America (U.S. & Canada), Hawaii, Mexico, Colombia, the Caribbean, and Ecuador for the wholesale floral & grower marketplace. This arrangement adds a robust suite of sustainable and decorative packaging solutions to the comprehensive floral hard goods already distributed by Pete Garcia Company strengthening its product offerings for wholesale florists, manufacturers, bouquet companies, assemblers, and growers both in the Americas and select international markets. Dave Garcia, President of Pete Garcia Company, “ We have known the team and management of Seaman Paper for more than 35 years. The Pete Garcia Company™ is proud to represent this established brand of products.”

The Pete Garcia Company™ was founded in 1965, specializing in supplying the floral industry with hard goods and maintaining exclusive marketing relationships with 20 top manufacturers and importers. The company is known for its innovation, long-standing industry leadership, and the FloraMart® Trade Center in Atlanta, which serves as a central marketplace for their customers.

Seaman Paper Company, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Massachusetts, is recognized as a global leader in sustainable lightweight and decorative paper solutions. The company manufactures tissue and packaging papers for retail, consumer, and industrial applications, with a well-established commitment to sustainable manufacturing and innovation. Seaman Paper has global operations and is particularly noted for its decorative tissue papers and eco-friendly packaging alternatives, making it a strong fit for applications in the floral sector. Bart Glancy, Vice President-Retail & Industrial Packaging, “We’re excited to partner with the Pete Garcia Company™ to launch our SatinWrap® Floral line, created specifically for the floral industry. For years, we’ve been behind the scenes producing the base paper that supports this market. Now, with this shift, we’re stepping forward to fill a gap in the marketplace – bringing together our vertically integrated capabilities with Pete Garcia’s deep industry knowledge. Together, we’re delivering a sustainable, reliable solution that customers can count on. And this is just the beginning – our core offering launches now, with more innovative products coming soon.”

By combining Pete Garcia Company’s established floral distribution network with Seaman Paper’s premium, sustainable paper products, this partnership is designed to offer the Floral Industry customers enhanced access to decorative and functional floral wrapping and packaging solutions.

This will complement the innovative products already available at their FloraMart® Atlanta Trade Center supporting a continued focus on quality and sustainability.