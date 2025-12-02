Create an exquisite bridal bouquet with a feather-like base.

Floral design and text by Robert Koene | Robert Koene Floral Art | The Hague, Netherlands

Photos and videography by Vasilis Kantarakis | Athens, Greece

A refined and lightweight composition, this bouquet features a base of Oroxylum indicum seeds—commonly known angel-wing seeds. I selected Oroxylum indicum for its airy and ethereal texture. This bouquet has a garden-like feel, but it’s very much structured. A modern bouquet for a modern bride.

Step 1

Build a sturdy bouquet holder to serve as your structural base. Begin with a pre-cut wooden disc in the shape of a donut or halo—a round mechanic with a precisely cut hole in the center. Next, form a circular frame with a malleable iron ring (or two), and allow a length of the metal to protrude downward. Adhere the iron ring to the wooden disc with hot glue to provide strength and stability. This will act as the foundation of the design and the bouquet handle.

Design Tip: Your base must be well-balanced to support the decorative elements without tipping or twisting.

Step 2

Prepare the decorative surface. Carefully hot glue each angel-wing seed to the wooden frame in an evenly spaced, methodical pattern. Work slowly to maintain symmetry and a delicate, floating appearance.

Design Tip: Aim to create an airy base layer—on both the front and back of the mechanic—that feels both organic and refined.

Step 3

To ensure maximum control and precision during assembly, wire each flower stem individually with appropriately sized gauge wire, and then tape it. (For the bigger blooms: 18-gauge wire; for the mini orchids: 20-gauge; and for the grasses: 21-gauge.) For the Astilbe, create little bundles before wiring them.

Design Tip: This technique allows for easy adjustments to positioning, angle and spacing, while also providing extra stability. Wiring also prevents delicate blooms from shifting during transport or display.

Step 4

Assemble the composition. Working from the center of the bouquet holder outward, insert the stems and secure them firmly by wrapping their wires around the metal bouquet handle. Layer blooms in a way that balances shape, texture and color. Adjust their angles to create a harmonious and refined design. Keep the overall feel light and delicate to complement the seed surface.

Step 5

Examine the bouquet from multiple angles. Make small adjustments to ensure perfect symmetry and visual flow. Trim excess wire or stems, reinforce any loose elements with additional glue and remove stray glue strings. In addition, hide the mechanics: Place leaves—and secure with existing wires—on the underside of the base to “close” it. Next, tape the bouquet handle and then wrap it with ribbon.

Design Tip: The finished piece should feel cohesive, well-balanced and effortlessly elegant—with each element complementing the structural and textural beauty of the feather-like base.

BOTANICALS

Phalaenopsis amabilis ‘Baby Blush’, miniature (moth orchid)

Rosa spp. ‘Westminster Abbey’ (garden rose)

Astilbe ‘Europa’ (Europa Japanese Astilbe)

Cortaderia selloana (pampas grass)

Veronica spp. ‘Smart Iselle’ (speedwell, brooklime)

Clematis integrifolia ‘Star River’ (virgin’s bower, leather flower, vase vine)

Chasmanthium latifolium (wild oats, inland sea oats, northern sea oats, upland sea oats, upland oats, Indian wood oats, wood oats, river oats, flathead oats)

Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Wicky’ (hybrid nonflowering sweet William)

Galax urceolata (beetleweed, wand flower/plant, galaxy, coltsfoot)

Paeonia lactiflora ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ (Chinese peony, garden peony)

Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Verena Champagne’ (big-leaf Hydrangea, French Hydrangea, garden Hydrangea, florist’s Hydrangea)

HARD GOODS

Wooden disc, (such as flexible plywood), pre-cut in a donut or halo shape

Iron ring (malleable metal loop), 1 or 2

Oroxylum indicum seeds (a.k.a. angel-wing seeds, broken bones tree seed pods), 1 package

Glue sticks

Florist wire (18 gauge, 20 gauge and 21 gauge)

Floral tape

Ribbon