Gear up for a modern take on Valentine’s Day design.

Floral design and text by Kat Castagnoli, AIFD

Photos by Max Castagnoli

Cupid called. He’s upgrading his arrows for wire! This fun and imaginative Valentine’s Day design takes wirework to heart—literally. With just a few simple materials and a splash of blush color, florist wire is transformed into a sculptural design that radiates modern romance. Whether creating for a client, a display or a class demo, this design is equal parts whimsy and sophistication—proving that all you need to spark a little romance is wire, flowers and imagination.

Step 1

Gather two bunches of florist wire, 10 wires each. Bind each bunch with stem wrap and then combine the two bunches into a single long piece.

Step 2

Form the single long piece into the shape of a heart. Secure the loose ends with stem wrap.

Step 3

Cut the remaining 20 pieces of florist wire in half. Beginning at the middle section, wrap a short wire around the heart four times, leaving both ends of the wire sticking out. Repeat this step at intervals around the structure.

Step 4

With wire cutters, trim every other wire shorter, following this pattern: one short, one long, one short, one long—all the way around the heart.

Step 5

Cut your single Torka stick in half. Add an adhesive dash near the end of each stick; position one on each side of the heart directly across from each other. Firmly secure both sticks to the heart with bind wire. Next, coat the entire structure with Colortool Spray—front and back—including all the wires. Allow it to dry completely before proceeding to the next step.

Step 6

Add a few layers of chicken wire into your ceramic container. Add an adhesive dash just inside the lip on each side of the container. Insert the sticks of your heart structure firmly into the chicken wire, affixing them to the adhesive dashes for added stability.

Step 7

Remove all leaves from six stems of Hypericum and cut off the berries individually. Thread the berries onto the wires around the heart, alternating placement. Push every other one all the way down to the base of the wire. Continue until each wire has a berry at either the top or bottom.

Step 8

Fill your container with properly proportioned flower nutrient solution. Next, place your blooms. I designed my arrangement with seeded Eucalyptus (five stems), roses (10 stems), Alstroemeria (10 stems), Veronica (five stems), peonies (five stems) and carnations (10 stems)—taking care not to obscure the wire heart.

MATERIALS:

BOTANICALS

Hypericum androsaemum (tutsan, St. John’s wort), creamy pale pink

Eucalyptus gunnii, seeded (seeded cider gum, seeded eucalypt)

Rosa spp. ‘Mondial’ (garden rose)

Alstroemeria aurea/A. aurantiaca (Peruvian lily, lily-of-the-Incas)

Veronica longifolia ‘Skyler™ Pink’ (long-leaf speedwell, garden speedwell)

Paeonia hybrid (peony, garden peony), fuchsia

Dianthus caryophyllus ‘Merletto Crimson’ (carnation)

HARD GOODS

Florist wire (20 gauge), 40 pieces

Floratape® Stem Wrap (Green)

Torka stick, halved

OASIS® UGLU™ Adhesive Dashes

OASIS™ Bind Wire

Design Master Colortool Spray, blush

Chicken wire

Ceramic pot (6 inch), pale pink